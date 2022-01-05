16-year-old boy hurt in Auburn Gresham shooting

A 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

The teen was walking outside about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of West 88th Street when a silver pick-up truck stopped near him and two males exited and began shooting, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the jaw and eye-brow, police said. He fled and was picked up by a passing driver who brought him to officers, police said.

He was then transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized, police said.

There was no one in custody.