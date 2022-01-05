 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

16-year-old boy hurt in Auburn Gresham shooting

The teen was walking outside in the 300 block of West 88th Street when a silver pick-up truck stopped near him and two males exited and began shooting.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 16-year-old boy was shot Jan. 5, 2021, in Auburn Gresham.
A 16-year-old boy was shot Jan. 5, 2021, in Auburn Gresham.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

The teen was walking outside about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of West 88th Street when a silver pick-up truck stopped near him and two males exited and began shooting, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the jaw and eye-brow, police said. He fled and was picked up by a passing driver who brought him to officers, police said.

He was then transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized, police said.

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Kenwood basketball coach Mike Irvin sounds off on CPS sports stoppage

Kenwood coach Mike Irvin had planned to take his team to the prestigious Highland Shootout in Southern Illinois this weekend.

By Michael O'Brien

CPS classes canceled again Thursday as CTU, district fail to reach agreement

In an interview with Univision Chicago, CPS CEP Pedro Martinez said the district needs to develop a plan this week on returning to school as the city see a surge in COVID-19 cases.

By Nader Issa, Sophie Sherry, and 1 more

Preparing for the worst: Cook County deploys trailers to hospitals to handle looming surge in COVID-19 deaths

More than 250 Cook County residents died of COVID-19 last week, the worst weekly toll seen in the Chicago area since vaccines were introduced. Over the past seven days, the entire state has averaged more than 25,000 COVID-19 infections. That’s roughly like the population of suburban Melrose Park testing positive each day.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Burlington Central dazzles with highlight dunks and bold statements: ‘We are going to win state’

The ultra-confident Rockets knocked off visiting Jacobs 62-36 on Wednesday. Andrew Scharnowski had 12 points and six rebounds and Nick Carpenter added 13 points and six rebounds.

By Michael O'Brien

Hundreds of firefighters — from near and far — honor MaShawn Plummer: ‘He gave everything’

MaShawn Plummer, who died Dec. 21 after being critically wounded in a fire, will be remembered for his heroic actions and for being the epitome of a brave firefighter, his colleagues said.

By Madeline Kenney

DePaul suffers road loss at St. John’s

Javon Freeman-Liberty led the Demons with 24 points

By Sun-Times wires