A man was found shot to death in his car in Washington Heights on the South Side Wednesday night.

The 65-year-old was found with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West 95th Street, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The man was identified as Friday as Jeffery Berner, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy conducted ruled his death a homicide.

No one was in custody.