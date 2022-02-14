 clock menu more-arrow no yes
4-year-old boy found safe in SUV stolen from Park Manor

A 49-year-old man was driving a Range Rover with the child inside when he pulled over to help jump-start a truck in the 600 block of East 71st Street.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 4-year-old boy was taken during a vehicle robbery, Feb. 14, 2022 in Park Manor.
Adobe File Photo

A 4-year-old boy was found safe inside an SUV that was stolen Monday in in Park Manor on the South Side.

A 49-year-old man was driving a Range Rover with the child inside when he pulled over to help jump-start a truck in the 600 block of East 71st Street, Chicago police said.

Another vehicle approached and a suspect got out and jumped into the Range Rover, driving off with the boy inside, police said.

The boy was later found in the SUV in the 7200 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue, police said.

No arrests were made.

