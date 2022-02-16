 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man charged with shooting woman in attempted murder-suicide in Washington Park in 2019

Anthony Wilson, 54, shot the woman in the back of her head during an argument, police said.

By David Struett
Chicago police investigate the scene where two people were wounded March 4, 2019, in the 100 block of East 60th Street, in the Washington Part neighborhood.
Chicago police investigate the scene where two people were wounded March 4, 2019, in the 100 block of East 60th Street, in the Washington Part neighborhood.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man has been charged with attempted murder after he shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself in the Washington Park neighborhood in 2019.

Anthony Wilson, 54, shot the woman in the back of the head during an argument on March 4, police said. He then shot himself in the head.

The woman, 57, and Wilson were both hospitalized in critical condition.

Police did not elaborate on their relationship besides saying they knew each other.

Officers arrested Wilson on Tuesday in 100 block of East 60th Street, where the shooting occurred.

He was expected to appear for a court hearing later Wednesday.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Banning ‘no-knock’ search warrants won’t stop deadly confrontations between cops, people

What’s needed is a fundamental reevaluation of "dynamic entry" tactics, which should be reserved for life-or-death emergencies.

By Jacob Sullum

I am pro-life — and I support Roe v. Wade

As a practicing Catholic and mother, I understand the Catholic Church has condemned abortion since the 4th century. Religious convictions aside, however, Roe v. Wade needs to stand. But the number of unplanned, unwanted pregnancies needs to fall sharply as well.

By Cynthia Farina

Dom Flemons’ old-time songs celebrate the many traditions of American music

His repertoire covers over 100 years of American music based in African-American culture.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

Man arrested after Metra train conductor is robbed at gunpoint in the Loop

A suspect was taken into custody early Wednesday in Calumet City.

By Jermaine Nolen

After a day in the 50s, Chicago area expected to be hit with winter storm of sleet, freezing rain and up to 7 inches of snow

A winter storm warning has been issued from 3 a.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday for southern Cook County as well as Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: Wife hurt as man gives money and attention to his ex and their kids

Her husband’s insistence on visiting his former wife every day, taking her places and paying her mortgage is taking away the wife’s self-esteem.

By Abigail Van Buren