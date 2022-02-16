Man charged with shooting woman in attempted murder-suicide in Washington Park in 2019

A man has been charged with attempted murder after he shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself in the Washington Park neighborhood in 2019.

Anthony Wilson, 54, shot the woman in the back of the head during an argument on March 4, police said. He then shot himself in the head.

The woman, 57, and Wilson were both hospitalized in critical condition.

Police did not elaborate on their relationship besides saying they knew each other.

Officers arrested Wilson on Tuesday in 100 block of East 60th Street, where the shooting occurred.

He was expected to appear for a court hearing later Wednesday.