16-year-old boy, woman wounded in drive-by shooting in Auburn Gresham

A 16-year-old boy and a woman were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Auburn Gresham on the South Side Thursday afternoon.

The teen and the 25-year-old woman were standing outside in the 8600 block of South Elizabeth Street when a white Mercedes pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the left buttocks and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The woman was grazed on her leg and refused treatment.

No one was in custody.