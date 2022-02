A 31-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday morning, as he sat in a parked vehicle in Longwood Manor on the South Side.

About 11:30 a.m., he was sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 9700 block of South Halsted Street, when someone approached on foot and fired shots in his direction, Chicago police said.

The man was struck multiple times, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Area Two detectives are investigating.