A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon, while he was driving in Roseland on the Far South Side.

About 3:45 p.m., the 28-year-old was driving a vehicle in the first block of East 100th Place, when he was shot in the back and torso, Chicago police said. A CTA bus was also struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.

The man drove to the 1000 block of West 95th Street, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He has not yet been identified.