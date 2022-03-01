The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Suburban businessman admits he used millions paid by hospitals for face masks to buy Maseratis

Dennis W. Haggerty Jr. now faces a likely sentence of around three years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. U.S. District Judge John Kness set his sentencing hearing for May 25.

Jon Seidel By Jon Seidel
 March 01, 2022 01:19 PM
SHARE Suburban businessman admits he used millions paid by hospitals for face masks to buy Maseratis
A sign for the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.

Burr Ridge businessman Dennis W. Haggerty Jr. admitted taking millions from hospitals for face masks and spending the money on Maseratis and other personal expenses.

Sun-Times file

When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold across the United States in March 2020, Burr Ridge’s Dennis W. Haggerty Jr. and his business partners started a company to sell highly coveted personal protective equipment like face masks. 

Two years later, Haggerty found himself standing in front of a judge at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, admitting he took millions in payments from hospitals and, instead of providing face masks, spent it on Maseratis and other personal expenses.

Now, Haggerty faces a likely sentence of around three years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. He will also likely be ordered to pay $2.5 million in restitution. U.S. District Judge John Kness set his sentencing hearing for May 25. 

Haggerty was first charged in a 39-page criminal complaint filed in November 2020. Prosecutors said the onetime president of At Diagnostics Inc. cheated two large university hospitals in Chicago and Iowa City, Iowa. Court records identified them as Northwestern Memorial Healthcare and University of Iowa Medical Center.

Haggerty’s 24-page plea agreement says one hospital agreed to buy 500,000 N95 respirator masks for $2.495 million in March 2020. But it said Haggerty sent an invoice to one of his partners instructing the hospital to wire the money into an account he falsely described as an At Diagnostics account. It was really for a separate business, and he was the sole signatory.

The hospital sent the $2.495 million to that account. In his plea agreement, Haggerty admitted he then took $147,750 from that account in increments designed to avoid reporting requirements, paid $20,000 to a friend and $188,534 to credit card companies, and purchased a 2013 Maserati GranTurismo, a 2015 Land Rover Range Rover and a 2017 Maserati Ghibli. 

When the hospital demanded the money back because it didn’t get any masks, Haggerty lied and said his bank had no record of the wire transfer. He even sent an altered bank statement after his partners asked him about the money, according to the plea agreement. 

The second hospital placed an order for 500,000 N95 masks in June 2020, and it inadvertently released $933,825 into Haggerty’s account, the document said. Instead of returning it, he used it to give back $250,000 to the first hospital, it said.

Next Up In Crime
Another ex-Bridgeport bank worker pleads guilty, suggested fudging docs ‘with scissors and copier’
Crime continues its climb in Chicago, with spikes in burglaries, thefts and stolen motor vehicles
Glendale Heights man killed in road-rage shooting in Streamwood
Man, 62, shot several times while struggling with robbers in West Pullman
Man shot and killed during argument in Bronzeville — second murder on the block in a month
Man charged with beating woman to death in Park Manor in 2019
The Latest
The WNBA fined the New York Liberty $500,000 for using chartered flights to transport players to road games. The league said that violated the collective bargaining agreement.
Chicago Sky & WNBA
WNBA fines New York Liberty $500,000 for using chartered flights to road games: report
The league’s collective bargaining agreement states that teams are to fly commercial to road games, and players must receive “premium economy” seating if available. But beginning in August, the Liberty traveled to road games on chartered flights.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
March 01, 2022 01:56 PM
Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, speaks during a news conference in 2021.
Springfield
Pritzker’s public health chief Dr. Ngozi Ezike stepping down
Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared Tuesday “Dr. Ngozi Ezike Day” during a news conference at Rush University Medical Center. Ezike’s resignation will take effect March 14, the governor said.
By Mitchell Armentrout and Taylor Avery
March 01, 2022 01:52 PM
Baseball fan Noah McMurrain of Boynton Beach, Florida, stands outside Roger Dean Stadium.
MLB
Players’ union makes new counteroffer to MLB owners
The union held a 2 1/2-hour conference call with its player representatives, then made the counteroffer that covered several areas.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
March 01, 2022 01:33 PM
Ayanna Bria Bakari (left) and Jaye Ladymore in TimeLine Theatre’s staging of Tyla Abercrumbie’s&nbsp;“Relentless.”
Entertainment & Culture
TimeLine’s ‘Relentless’ moving to Goodman Theatre; ‘Swing State’ moves to the fall
The move, announced Tuesday, was made possible in part by news that the previously scheduled run of Rebecca Gilman’s “Swing State” at the Goodman will be moving to the fall.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
March 01, 2022 01:04 PM
Chicago police officers detain a man in 2020.
City Hall
Black people more often stopped, subjected to force by Chicago police, inspector general finds
Searches during investigatory stops were 1.5 times more frequent, the office found, dismissing any ‘high-crime district’ explanation. During traffic stops, vehicles were searched 3.3 times more than those of whites.
By Frank Main and Fran Spielman
March 01, 2022 01:01 PM