The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man charged with fatally shooting cousin last year in Austin

Cook County Judge Maryam Ahmad ordered Marquis Dixon held without bail Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder in the May 22, 2021 shooting of Jerry Thornton.

Matthew Hendrickson By Matthew Hendrickson
 March 01, 2022 05:17 PM
SHARE Man charged with fatally shooting cousin last year in Austin
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Sun-Times file

A 22-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his cousin last year in Austin.

Cook County Judge Maryam Ahmad ordered Quinton Dixon held without bail Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting last May 22 of Jerry Thornton.

Multiple surveillance cameras and license plate readers recorded a red Ford Fusion registered to Dixon following Thornton, 27, that night as he drove a rented Nissan Altima west on Interstate 290 and then got off at the Austin Boulevard exit.

The Ford then pulled up alongside the Altima in traffic and a masked gunman fired multiple shots at Thornton, striking him in the neck, prosecutors said.

Cell phone records allegedly placed Dixon’s phone at the scene of the shooting and prosecutors said Dixon had been issued a ticket while driving the car in Berwyn a day earlier.

A .40-caliber shell casing found at the scene of the shooting was later matched to shell casings that were found in the glove box and stuck in the windshield wiper area of Dixon’s car after it was located in front of his Austin home four days after the shooting, prosecutors said.

Quinton Dixon

Quinton Dixon

Chicago police

Areas of Dixon’s car also tested positive for gunpowder residue, prosecutors said.

After the shooting, Dixon allegedly texted his grandfather and talked about leaving town. He also mentioned the lack of a description of the gunman’s car in news reports about the shooting, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said both Dixon and Thornton worked for the same drug dealer, but no motive for the shooting was provided during the hearing.

Dixon works in a warehouse and lives with his partner and their child, an assistant public defender said.

He was expected back in court March 21.

Next Up In Crime
Charges dropped against officer accused of striking handcuffed man who allegedly fired at other cops
Man charged with murder after woman dies from beating in 2019
‘They were extremely beautiful people.’ Well-known pastor and husband killed in Pullman hit-and-run
Melrose Park cop’s light sentence in gambling case leads judge to give probation to another defendant
Suburban businessman admits he used millions paid by hospitals for face masks to buy Maseratis
Another ex-Bridgeport bank worker pleads guilty, suggested fudging docs ‘with scissors and copier’
The Latest
merlin_82638519.jpg
Columnists
What Illinois House, Senate members are doing for Biden’s State of the Union address
Rep, Mary Miller, R-Ill., is boycotting the speech. Rep. Mike Quiqley, D-Ill., co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, distributed blue and yellow ribbons to members.
By Lynn Sweet
March 01, 2022 05:48 PM
“Everyone has to sacrifice to get where we want to get, and maybe some more than others, but winning games makes it more comfortable,” the Bulls’ Nikola Vucevich said.
Bulls
Nikola Vucevic is comfortable in his role with the Bulls
In his days with Orlando, the big man knew he was option No. 1. He knew change was coming as soon as the front office added DeMar DeRozan.
By Joe Cowley
March 01, 2022 05:40 PM
merlin_102947742.jpg
Bears
Next up in Justin Fields’ growth: getting him a ‘dependability piece’
A second-year quarterback needs a best friend to throw to when times get tough.
By Patrick Finley
March 01, 2022 05:39 PM
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that MLB will cancel the first several games of the upcoming season.
MLB
MLB cancels season-opening series after sides fail to reach labor agreement
The White Sox and Cubs will both lose games against division rivals.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
March 01, 2022 05:24 PM
Barbara Gaines
Theater
Barbara Gaines exiting Chicago Shakespeare Theater post
“My mission over these many years has been to fill the world with the humanity of Shakespeare — a writer who understands the immediacy of being human,” Gaines said.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
March 01, 2022 05:04 PM