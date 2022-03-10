The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Suspect accused of killing WGN-TV security guard during carjacking told police the shooting ‘wasn’t supposed to happen.’

Gregory Watson said he fired his gun because Salena Claybourne “was reaching and pushing him,” according to prosecutors.

Madeline Kenney By Madeline Kenney
 March 10, 2022 02:40 PM
SHARE Suspect accused of killing WGN-TV security guard during carjacking told police the shooting ‘wasn’t supposed to happen.’
Salena Claybourne

Courtesy of WGN-TV

A man accused of killing a WGN-TV security guard during a carjacking told police he “wanted her car and that was it,” saying the fatal shooting “wasn’t supposed to happen,” Cook County prosecutors said Thursday.

Gregory Watson, 22, also admitted to investigators this wasn’t his first time trying to steal a car, telling investigators “other times he’s taken cars, he’s only played like he had a gun,” Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said during a bond hearing.

Bail was denied for Watson, who’s facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted vehicular hijacking in the killing of Salena Claybourne. The hearing was held one day after his younger brother, Daemeontae Watson, was also ordered held without bail on the same charges.

The attack happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday when the brothers ambushed Claybourne as she sat in her SUV at a South Shore gas station in the 6700 block of South Jeffery, Murphy said.

Daemeontae Watson went to the passenger side of her car, while Gregory leaned toward the driver side. “Within seconds,” Gregory Watson, wearing all black and a ski mask, fired at least two shots at Claybourne, hitting her in the face and shoulder, Murphy said.

The shooting was captured on the gas station’s surveillance cameras. Video shows the brothers running from the scene, with Daemeontae Watson throwing a gun over a fence before jumping it and picking the gun back up, Murphy noted.

Officers recovered two 9mm handguns near where Daemeontae was arrested soon afterwards, and ballistic testing indicated the shells found at the gas station matched one of the guns, Murphy said.

The gas station attendant, who knew Claybourne as a regular customer, saw the murder and identified the brothers afterward, the prosecutor said.

Gregory Watson, who was found in a nearby backyard, waived his Miranda rights and gave a video statement, where he admitted he didn’t intend to shoot the mother of two, Murphy said.

He said “the victim was reaching and pushing him,” and he “flashed the gun so the victim could see it,” Murphy said.

Gregory Watson didn’t know how many times his gun was fired. But he said in previous carjackings “he’s only played like he had a gun,” Murphy said.

After the gunfire, Gregory Watson said he saw Claybourne was “still moving” and aimed his gun at her, though he said he didn’t fire the gun again, Murphy said.

Gregory Watson said it was his brother’s idea to hide the guns. He is due back in court March 28.

Next Up In Crime
Lightfoot ‘deeply offended’ by deferred prosecution deal keeping FBI mole Danny Solis out of prison
WATCH: Arguments in Smollett’s sentencing hearing get underway
Police share video of suspects wanted in Gresham murder
Stolen BMWs recovered during 100-mile chase from Peoria to Chicago area
Anonymous tip leads to arrest in hit-and-run death of 16-year-old boy in Burr Ridge
Minnesota man charged with shooting that killed woman, wounded another in Gresham
The Latest
St. Ignatius’s Richard Barron (23) smiles as the first half against Mount Carmel ends.
High School Basketball
What to watch in the Class 3A state finals
Here is a quick rundown of what to watch this weekend in Class 3A.
By Joe Henricksen
March 10, 2022 03:01 PM
Robbie_5.jpg
Sports Media
Robbie Hummel’s rise in broadcasting has roots in Chicago
Hummel, 33, has become one of the nation’s best college basketball analysts. He’s working the Big Ten tournament for BTN and will call NCAA Tournament games for Westwood One.
By Jeff Agrest
March 10, 2022 03:00 PM
UREFUGEES_031022_10.jpeg
Afternoon Edition: March 10, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
March 10, 2022 03:00 PM
The scene of a high-speed crash Thursday afternoon in West Pullman.
News
2 dead in high-speed crash that sent car into the air in West Pullman
The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
By David Struett
March 10, 2022 02:56 PM
Two Chicago police officers patrol the Jackson Red Line platform.
La Voz Chicago
Empleados de la CTA exigen una unidad policial propia para combatir el aumento de la delincuencia
Durante un “largo periodo de tiempo” durante la pandemia, el presidente de la CTA Dorval Carter Jr. reconoció que “algunas personas” empeñadas en cometer fechorías se han sentido “un poco más animadas a tener un comportamiento inaceptable”.
By Fran Spielman and Josephine Stratman
March 10, 2022 02:51 PM