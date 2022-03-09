Teen charged in murder of WGN-TV security guard during carjacking at South Shore gas station

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the murder of a WGN-TV security guard who stopped for gas in South Shore after work on Monday.

Salena Claybourne was fatally shot that afternoon after the teen and another person tried to carjack her in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, Chicago police said.

The teen was expected to appear in court later Wednesday.

Charges remained pending against a second person arrested minutes after the murder, police said.

Police initially said Claybourne, 35, was shot in her face and shoulder after a black car pulled up to her in the gas station. In announcing the charges Wednesday, Police Supt. David Brown said the murder appeared to happen during an attempted carjacking.

Claybourne, a mother of two daughters, worked for Allied Universal Security and was posted at WGN-TV Studios, according to the television station.

“WGN is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Our sincerest condolences go out to her family and friends,” the station said.

South Shore has had 16 shootings so far this year through Saturday, according to police statistics. That’s about 35% fewer than the same time last year, when there were 21 shootings, but still more than the 11 shootings reported in 2020.

