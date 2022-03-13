Man killed in West Englewood shooting

A 33-year-old man was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in West Englewood on the South Side.

The man was standing on the street about 3:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His name hasn’t been released.

Area One detectives are investigating.

