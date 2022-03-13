The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Man killed in West Englewood shooting

The man was standing on the street about 3:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 13, 2022 04:57 PM
Sun-Times file photo

A 33-year-old man was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in West Englewood on the South Side.

The man was standing on the street about 3:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His name hasn’t been released.

Area One detectives are investigating.

The Latest
Theater
Lyric Opera’s straightforward approach to ‘Tosca’ serves the love story well
Electric performers Michelle Bradley and Russell Thomas are wonderfully well matched in the Puccini favorite.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
March 13, 2022 04:50 PM
Bears
Bears free agent primer: Analyzing their needs, money and more
Starting at 11 a.m. Monday, the Bears’ new general manager — and the other 31 around the league — will be allowed to negotiate with agents of soon-to-be free agents. They can agree to deals and then, when the league year starts Wednesday at 3 p.m., sign them.
By Patrick Finley
March 13, 2022 04:15 PM
Obituaries
William Hurt, Oscar-winning actor from ‘Broadcast News’ and ‘Body Heat,’ dies at 71
His other credits included “Altered States,” “Children of a Lesser God” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”
By Darel Jevens
March 13, 2022 04:07 PM
Chicago
7 seriously hurt in South Chicago mass shooting
Seven people were transported to area hospitals in serious to critical condition.
By Sophie Sherry
March 13, 2022 03:51 PM
Columnists
Obama, in Chicago last Thursday, tests positive for COVID
“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama said.
By Lynn Sweet
March 13, 2022 03:22 PM