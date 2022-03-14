Police question father after 3-year-old accidentally shoots and kills mother in Dolton
The child was playing with his father’s gun in a car Saturday evening when the gun discharged at a gas station parking lot, 1000 E. Sibley Blvd., authorities said.
Police are questioning the father of a 3-year-old boy who accidentally shot and killed his mother Saturday evening in south suburban Dolton.
The child was playing with his father’s gun in a car when it went off at the Food 4 Less gas station at 1000 E. Sibley Blvd. around 8:30 p.m., Dolton officials said in a statement.
The mother, 22-year-old Dejah Bennet, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Police said the boy’s father was arrested. No charges have been announced.
