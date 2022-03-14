The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man charged in afternoon shooting in the South Loop

Adam Davis, 20, was arrested minutes after he shot a man during a fight in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue Monday afternoon, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 15, 2022 08:37 AM
SHARE Man charged in afternoon shooting in the South Loop
A man was shot March 14, 2022, in the South Loop.

A man was shot March 14, 2022, in the South Loop.

Sun-Times file photo

A man has been charged with shooting someone during a fight in the South Loop Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Adam Davis, 20, was arrested minutes after he shot a man in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.

The man, 52, was struck in the leg inside a building around 3 p.m. and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Davis, from Gary, Indiana, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault and with not having a concealed carry license.

He was expected in court later Tuesday.

Next Up In Crime
Man charged with breaking into West Chatham home, killing an 18-year-old woman and wounding a 19-year-old man
Man killed in exchange of gunfire with Shorewood police at motel — second police shooting in southwest suburbs over 4 hours
Crest Hill police fatally shoot man after he stabbed and seriously wounded officer
4 shot Monday in Chicago
Jussie Smollett in ‘psych ward’ at jail, lawyers want him released on bond
Chicago police detectives begin training to investigate drug deaths as possible homicides
The Latest
Salmon and shrimp fish cakes are served with with lemon-chile sauce.
Recipes
Salmon and shrimp fish cakes are chockfull of seafood
The ideal cake is packed with fish, has little filler and is not mushy. It should be crispy yet succulent, salty with a hint of sweetness.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
March 15, 2022 09:30 AM
Allen Robinson celebrates a win in Las Vegas.
Bears
Bears transaction tracker: Who’s coming and going in free agency
Monitoring new Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ moves as the legal tampering period starts Monday and the league year begins Wednesday:
By Patrick FinleyMark Potash, and 1 more
March 15, 2022 09:19 AM
Bail was denied Thursday for Jesus Garcia, 22, accused of fatally shooting a 25-year-old man on Sept. 17 in Logan Square.
Crime
Man charged with breaking into West Chatham home, killing an 18-year-old woman and wounding a 19-year-old man
Timothy Royster, 21, is accused of breaking into a home in the 800 block of East 83rd Street around 4:20 a.m. Sunday.
By Jermaine Nolen
March 15, 2022 07:17 AM
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Man killed in exchange of gunfire with Shorewood police at motel — second police shooting in southwest suburbs over 4 hours
Officers were called to the La Quinta Inn on Frontage Road Monday evening about a man who had been asking for an ambulance in the parking lot, police said in a statement.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 15, 2022 07:06 AM
What ingredients should you look for in milk alernatives?
Taste
When it comes to milk alternatives, they’re not all created equal
Cow’s milk is an ideal combination of protein and calcium, but not all alternatives stack up the same way.
By Environmental Nutrition
March 15, 2022 07:00 AM