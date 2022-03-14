Man charged in afternoon shooting in the South Loop

A man has been charged with shooting someone during a fight in the South Loop Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Adam Davis, 20, was arrested minutes after he shot a man in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.

The man, 52, was struck in the leg inside a building around 3 p.m. and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Davis, from Gary, Indiana, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault and with not having a concealed carry license.

He was expected in court later Tuesday.

