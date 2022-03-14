Man charged in afternoon shooting in the South Loop

A man has been charged with shooting someone during a fight in the South Loop Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Adam Davis, 20, was arrested minutes after he shot a man in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.
The man, 52, was struck in the leg inside a building around 3 p.m. and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.
Davis, from Gary, Indiana, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault and with not having a concealed carry license.
He was expected in court later Tuesday.
Man charged with breaking into West Chatham home, killing an 18-year-old woman and wounding a 19-year-old man
Man killed in exchange of gunfire with Shorewood police at motel — second police shooting in southwest suburbs over 4 hours
The Latest
The ideal cake is packed with fish, has little filler and is not mushy. It should be crispy yet succulent, salty with a hint of sweetness.
Monitoring new Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ moves as the legal tampering period starts Monday and the league year begins Wednesday:
Man charged with breaking into West Chatham home, killing an 18-year-old woman and wounding a 19-year-old man
Timothy Royster, 21, is accused of breaking into a home in the 800 block of East 83rd Street around 4:20 a.m. Sunday.
Man killed in exchange of gunfire with Shorewood police at motel — second police shooting in southwest suburbs over 4 hours
Officers were called to the La Quinta Inn on Frontage Road Monday evening about a man who had been asking for an ambulance in the parking lot, police said in a statement.
Cow’s milk is an ideal combination of protein and calcium, but not all alternatives stack up the same way.