The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 21, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Police search for shooters who killed 12-year-old girl in West Englewood

On March 1, Nyzireya Moore was riding in a car when three males on the street opened fire in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 19, 2022 09:35 PM
SHARE Police search for shooters who killed 12-year-old girl in West Englewood
Police are searching for the shooters who killed a 12-year-old girl in West Englewood.

Police are searching for the shooters who killed a 12-year-old girl in West Englewood.

Chicago police

Chicago police are asking the public’s help in identifying the shooters who killed a 12-year-old girl two weeks ago in West Englewood.

On March 1, Nyzireya Moore was riding in a car when three males on the street opened fire in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street about 7:50 p.m., Chicago police said.

She was wounded in the back of the head and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Video showed three males walking west on 72nd Street when they spotted a vehicle turning north on Oakley Avenue. As the vehicle drove away, the three males walked into the street, pulled out handguns and fired shots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

Next Up In Crime
4 men shot in South Shore
Burglary crew behind 200 Chicago area smash-and-grabs, prosecutors say
Man, woman dead in South Chicago murder-suicide
Person found in Chatham trash can was beaten to death: autopsy
4 people killed, 1-year-old girl and 3 teens among 19 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago over weekend
Three boys — 12, 13 and 14 — charged with armed carjacking in Lawndale
The Latest
Four men were wounded in a shooting March 21, 2022, in South Shore.
Crime
4 men shot in South Shore
They were on the sidewalk about 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 79th Street when someone approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 21, 2022 05:05 PM
“It’s pretty dope,” the White Sox’ Tim Anderson said of a new documentary focusing on his life. “It’s going to be pretty cool. Giving a chance for people to get in-depth with things I’ve been through.”
White Sox
Fans can’t get enough of White Sox star Tim Anderson, and he’s willing to give
Tim Anderson speaks about his platform, his contract, Tony La Russa and the White Sox’ TA7 documentary.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 21, 2022 04:27 PM
Oil drilling rigs are pictured at dusk, Monday, March 7, 2022, in El Reno, Okla
City Hall
Chicago joins bandwagon of cities divesting city funds from fossil fuel companies
City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin already has “divested all applicable funds” from the “top 225 companies fossil fuel companies” over the past 18 months. It adds up to more than $70 million, she said.
By Fran Spielman
March 21, 2022 04:23 PM
Heineken and Lagunitas beer is pictured on May 4, 2017 in Chicago. Heineken announced today that it had acquired the remaining 50 percent stake in Lagunitas Brewing Company. Heineken already owned a 50% of the company which it purchased in 2015. Lagunitas has breweries in Petaluma, California, and Chicago. Heineken, the world’s second largest brewer, has over 165 breweries in more than 70 countries.
Letters to the Editor
As we head back to the office, Happy Hour shouldn’t be part of work culture
More than a third of Americans don’t drink. Maybe they just don’t like the taste or it’s for religious reasons. But, for many of us, it’s actually a life-or-death decision.
By Letters to the Editor
March 21, 2022 04:00 PM
When the Rams dropped 34 points on the Bears in the 2021 season opener, Allen Robinson took note.
Bears
Ex-Bears WR Allen Robinson pined to play in Rams’ offense while watching from afar
Robinson was plagued by poor quarterback play and minimal team success with the Bears and Jaguars. Now he joins the defending champs.
By Jason Lieser
March 21, 2022 03:51 PM