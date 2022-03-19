Police search for shooters who killed 12-year-old girl in West Englewood
On March 1, Nyzireya Moore was riding in a car when three males on the street opened fire in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street.
Chicago police are asking the public’s help in identifying the shooters who killed a 12-year-old girl two weeks ago in West Englewood.
On March 1, Nyzireya Moore was riding in a car when three males on the street opened fire in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street about 7:50 p.m., Chicago police said.
She was wounded in the back of the head and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Video showed three males walking west on 72nd Street when they spotted a vehicle turning north on Oakley Avenue. As the vehicle drove away, the three males walked into the street, pulled out handguns and fired shots.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.
