12-year-old girl dies after being shot while celebrating birthday with family

A 12-year-old girl who was shot Tuesday evening while out celebrating her 12th birthday with family in West Englewood has died.

The girl, Nyzireya Moore, was pronounced dead late Friday morning at Comer Children’s Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Tuesday evening, the child was riding in a car when someone on the street opened fire in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street, about a block from where she lived, authorities said. She was wounded in the back of the head and hospitalized in critical condition.

The girl’s parents will be donating her organs “because she was a very giving person,” Community activist Andrew Holmes said Friday afternoon.

Shortly after the shooting, Holmes said the girl had just turned 12 and was “fighting for her life.”

Police Supt. David Brown vowed on Wednesday to use the “full brunt of every resource we have” to catch the killer.

“This was heinous, reckless, senseless and the gangs involved — and you know who you are— we’re coming after you,” Brown said Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in CPD’s 8th District, which has seen a 29% increase in shootings this year compared to the same time last year, according to police data. Overall, crime is up 54% in the district, including more aggravated batteries, robberies, burglaries, thefts and motor vehicle thefts.

