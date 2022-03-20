Ambulance hit by SUV while transporting gunshot victim near Scottsdale
A 39-year-old man was on the street about 12:35 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Troy Street when someone fired shots.
An ambulance was struck by a vehicle while transporting a gunshot victim Sunday afternoon near the Scottsdale neighborhood.
A 39-year-old man was on the street about 12:35 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Troy Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the arm and was being transported in good condition by paramedics to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
On the way to the hospital, the ambulance was driving south on Pulaski Road when it was struck by an SUV that was traveling east on 79th Street, police said.
The SUV, driven by a 26-year-old woman, flipped over and came to rest at the intersection, police said. She wasn’t injured and was given a citation for failing to yield for an emergency vehicle.
