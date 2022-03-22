Chicago police officer served hair and dirt with her food at Wendy’s, police say

A Chicago police officer was served hair and dirt with her food after ordering at a Wendy’s drive-thru, police said.

The on-duty officer had ordered food around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the restaurant in the 1600 block of West Division Street, Chicago police said.

As she began to eat, she found hair and dirt in her food, police said. The officer entered the restaurant and spoke to an employee who dismissed her concerns, police said.

No charges have been filed.

A Wendy’s spokesperson said the company was in touch with the Chicago Police Department.

“The quality and integrity of our food is our number one priority and we take any food-related claims extremely seriously,” the company said in a statement. “We have great respect for law enforcement and their service to our communities.”

