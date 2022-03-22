Gunman fatally shoots man, wounds woman at Burr Ridge office building before killing himself, police say.

A gunman fatally shot a man and wounded a woman at an office building in Burr Ridge before killing himself as officers tracked him down Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police were called to 15W475 South Frontage Road in the southwest suburb around 3 p.m. after the gunman shot two co-workers, Burr Ridge Police Chief John Madden told reporters.

“The offender then fled the scene on foot and was ultimately located in the 7900 block of Madison, which is approximately a mile and a half to two miles from the scene,” Madden said.

“We had a perimeter set up, he was within our perimeter,” Madden said. “When officers closed in on him, he took his own life by gunshot. He is deceased.”

Burr Ridge Village President Gary Grasso told the Daily Herald that the gunman was being fired or laid off from his job. Grasso said the man who was killed was the gunman’s supervisor.

Grasso said the woman was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where she underwent surgery for a leg wound.

The names of the victims and the gunman were being held until their families were notified, police said.

