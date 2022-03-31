FBI releases photos of Chase Bank robbery suspects, one of them dressed as security guard

The FBI has released photos of three men wanted in a bank robbery Tuesday on the Near West Side.

The trio, one of them wearing a security uniform, posed as customers when they entered a Chase Bank branch at 1225 S. Ashland Ave. around 11:30 a.m., the FBI said.

They took out two handguns and demanded money, the FBI said. The men pushed their way into the back vault as an employee was opening it, according to police radio traffic.

Customers and employees were corralled into the backroom, and the suspects left with around $100,000, according to police.

The public can report tips — even anonymously — at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.

