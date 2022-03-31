The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Crime News Chicago

FBI releases photos of Chase Bank robbery suspects, one of them dressed as security guard

They posed as customers at the Near West Side bank, then took out handguns and demanded money, the FBI said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE FBI releases photos of Chase Bank robbery suspects, one of them dressed as security guard
The FBI says these three men robbed a Chase Bank branch at gunpoint in Chicago on Tuesday.

The FBI says these three men robbed a Chase Bank branch at gunpoint in Chicago on Tuesday.

FBI

The FBI has released photos of three men wanted in a bank robbery Tuesday on the Near West Side.

The trio, one of them wearing a security uniform, posed as customers when they entered a Chase Bank branch at 1225 S. Ashland Ave. around 11:30 a.m., the FBI said.

They took out two handguns and demanded money, the FBI said. The men pushed their way into the back vault as an employee was opening it, according to police radio traffic.

Customers and employees were corralled into the backroom, and the suspects left with around $100,000, according to police.

The public can report tips — even anonymously — at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.

Next Up In Crime
A father and funeral director prepares to say goodbye to his son
Half of murder cases considered ‘solved’ by CPD in 2021 did not lead to charges
Woman, man shot dead after getting into argument with another driver in Cragin
Man charged with jumping barbed wire fence and climbing onto wing of private jet at Midway Airport
Man robbed on CTA Red Line train on Near North Side
Police exchange gunfire with suspect who then barricaded himself inside Pullman house
The Latest
Manny Martinez, father of Daniel Martinez, an ex-Marine who was fatally stabbed outside a Boston bar on March 19, stands with his son Luke and daughter Micaela at the family funeral home in the Clearing neighborhood Thursday morning. The family announced plans to sue the bar.
Chicago
A father and funeral director prepares to say goodbye to his son
Ex-Marine died March 19 after being stabbed outside a bar in Boston.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday touted Chicago’s advantages and attributes as a potential host for the 2024 Democratic National Convention. She made her remarks at a news conference about a new city program to offer free gasoline and mass-transit credit to Chicagoans.
City Hall
Chicago should host 2024 Democratic National Convention, mayor says
After touting Chicago’s abundance of hotel rooms, an array of world-class restaurants and “arts and culture” second to none, the mayor added: “I will also say, we’re a really fun city in the summer time.”
By Fran Spielman
 
A rendering of the proposed design of the James R. Thompson Center by a group led by Prime Group Chairman Michael Reschke is displayed during a press conferences at the James R. Thompson Center, Wednesday morning, Dec. 15, 2021, where Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the Thompson Center will be sold to Reschke’s group. The state will own about 30% of the Thompson Center.
Politics
Closing time: Deal to sell and renovate problematic Thompson Center finalized
A development group plans to preserve the building as a mixed-use property with office, retail and hotel space — and with the state retaining about a 30% ownership. The 37-year-old building has its share of problems, including leaky ceilings, temperature issues and less than desirable office aesthetics.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Caitlyn Jenner attends Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Entertainment and Culture
Caitlyn Jenner hired as Fox News contributor and commentator
She said in a statement she was “humbled by this unique opportunity” to speak directly to Fox’s audience.
By Associated Press
 
Hector Manuel Franco Tello
News
Vigil planned for Albany Park father of four found dead in Chicago River last week
Friends and family have scheduled the vigil for 6 p.m. Friday at Ronan Park, near where he was found.
By Sun-Times Wire
 