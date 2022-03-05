16-year-old boy critically wounded in Woodlawn shooting

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 4:15 p.m., the boy was inside a home in the 1400 block of East 62nd Street when someone entered and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

