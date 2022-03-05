The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Crime News Chicago

16-year-old boy critically wounded in Woodlawn shooting

About 4:15 p.m., the boy was inside a home in the 1400 block of East 62nd Street when someone entered and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 05, 2022 06:12 PM
SHARE 16-year-old boy critically wounded in Woodlawn shooting
A 16-year-old boy was shot March 5, 2022 in Woodlawn.

A 16-year-old boy was shot March 5, 2022 in Woodlawn.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 4:15 p.m., the boy was inside a home in the 1400 block of East 62nd Street when someone entered and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
1 killed, 2 Chicago police officers, 15-year-old boy among 5 wounded in citywide shootings Friday
Man shot inside his living room less than an hour after another was found fatally shot on South Side
Man found shot to death in South Chicago
Kim Foxx defends reforms, calls for focus on data amid Cook County’s surge in violent crime
Body cam video shows CPD chief’s niece warn officers as they take cop’s car during drug bust: ‘My auntie’s probably your boss’
15-year-old boy critically wounded in Morgan Park shooting
The Latest
AFP_324K4GW.jpg
Chicago Fire
Xherdan Shaqiri, Fire quiet in forgettable 0-0 tie with Orlando City
An announced crowd of 25,477 saw little to remember at Saturday’s home opener.
By Brian Sandalow
March 05, 2022 07:02 PM
Blackhawks_Flyers_Hockey.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ too-many-men gaffe seals another loss to Flyers
The Hawks have been called for four too-many-men penalties in their last two games, including one in a critical situation in the final minutes of their 4-3 loss Saturday.
By Ben Pope
March 05, 2022 06:21 PM
AP22064022069188.jpg
Chicago
Ukrainian woman weds Chicago fiancé ahead of return home to fight
When Russia invaded her home country of Ukraine, Maria decided she had to get there and help defend it — even if it meant leaving her fiancé behind in Chicago days after getting married.
By Associated Press
March 05, 2022 03:41 PM
WTMX disc jockey Eric Ferguson speaks to Kaneland Middle School students in 2005.
Chicago
Judge dismisses defamation case against WTMX owner
Former “Eric in the Morning” co-host Melissa McGurren claimed company exec defamed her in memo to staff about alleged abusive behavior by Eric Ferguson.
By Andy Grimm
March 05, 2022 02:26 PM
Lemont’s Nojus Indrusaitis. left, Matas Catillo, center, and Rokas Catillo, right, take a look at the sectional championship trophy.
High School Basketball
Sectional final rewind
A look back at Friday night’s big games.
By Joe Henricksen
March 05, 2022 02:18 PM