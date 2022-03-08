Woman, 70, found dead after police SWAT standoff in Edison Park

A 70-year-old woman was found beaten to death Tuesday morning after a police SWAT standoff in Edison Park on the Northwest Side.

One person was arrested when the standoff ended around 10:40 a.m. in the 6600 block of North Northwest Highway, Chicago police said.

The woman was found dead with blunt trauma to her head and face, police said.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Charges have not been announced.

