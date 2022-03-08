The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Woman, 70, found dead after police SWAT standoff in Edison Park

One person was arrested when the standoff ended Tuesday morning in the 6600 block of North Northwest Highway, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 08, 2022 01:55 PM
SHARE Woman, 70, found dead after police SWAT standoff in Edison Park
patch_badge.jpg

Sun-Times file

A 70-year-old woman was found beaten to death Tuesday morning after a police SWAT standoff in Edison Park on the Northwest Side.

One person was arrested when the standoff ended around 10:40 a.m. in the 6600 block of North Northwest Highway, Chicago police said.

The woman was found dead with blunt trauma to her head and face, police said.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Charges have not been announced.

Next Up In Crime
Kim Foxx won’t charge Melrose Park man over self-defense shooting, but he faces federal prison for violating probation by having a gun
Security guard fatally shot at South Shore gas station after leaving from work at WGN-TV
Former state Sen. Thomas Cullerton pleads guilty to embezzling from Teamsters
17-year-old boy shot and killed during argument at a store in Englewood
2 killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
Ogilvie Transportation Center deemed safe after evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’
The Latest
Refugees fleeing Ukraine wait for a train to Budapest in Zahony, Hungary on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Columnists
‘Why don’t we DO something?’
In face of war in Ukraine, the short answer, ‘Because we never do,’ is cold comfort.
By Neil Steinberg
March 08, 2022 02:08 PM
MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, left, Senior Vice President Patrick Houlihan, second from left, Executive Vice President Morgan Sword, second from right, and spokesman Glen Caplin arrive at the Major League Baseball Players Association headquarters in New York.
MLB
MLB threatens to cancel more games if labor deal isn’t reached on Tuesday
Both sides met again on Tuesday, but no new progress has been announced.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
March 08, 2022 02:03 PM
Instagram’s logo
Kids Online Safety Act would help protect children from social media harm
Children are suffering from eating disorders, depression and bullying as a result of too much time spent online, and big tech has been complicit.
By Jeffery M. Leving
March 08, 2022 02:00 PM
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, whose office decided not to file any charges against a convicted federal felon who shot a man in self-defense in Melrose Park. But the man now faces prison time for violating terms of his probation in a previous federal gun case for having the gun he used to shoot the other man.
Politics
Kim Foxx won’t charge Melrose Park man over self-defense shooting, but he faces federal prison for violating probation by having a gun
Kevin Delaney faces at least eight months for violating terms of his federal probation. The Cook County state’s attorney faced criticism in another case last year also involving ‘mutual combatants.’
By Frank Main
March 08, 2022 01:41 PM
John A. Schubert Jr. and Amy Schubert of Crest Hill
Crest Hill couple gets probation for role in U.S. Capitol breach, must do community service
John and Amy Schubert wrote letters to the judge earlier this year apologizing for their role in the breach and discussing the reading they’ve done to pursue a “greater awareness of the world.”
By Jon Seidel
March 08, 2022 01:34 PM