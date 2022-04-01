The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 1, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Chicago officials join Merrick Garland in Washington to announce gun conspiracy charges

A new indictment alleges that Chicago native Brandon Miller, a soldier at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, conspired with soldiers Jarius Brunson and Demarcus Adams to buy guns in Kentucky and Tennessee and supply Miller’s associates here.

Jon Seidel By Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Chicago officials join Merrick Garland in Washington to announce gun conspiracy charges
merlin_104920024.jpg

U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr. for the Northern District of Illinois speaks during a news conference with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland at the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justices building on April 01, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla, Getty

Law enforcement officials from Chicago found themselves in the national spotlight Friday when they helped Attorney General Merrick Garland announce the disruption of an alleged illegal gun pipeline between U.S. Army soldiers and a Gangster Disciples faction here.

U.S. Attorney John Lausch and Kristen de Tineo, special agent in charge of the Chicago office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, joined Garland in Washington, D.C., as Garland explained to reporters how a deadly March 2021 mass shooting in his “hometown” of Chicago led to a newly unsealed federal indictment.

Eric Carter, first deputy superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, also took part in Garland’s press conference.

merlin_91794191.jpg

Kristen de Tineo, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, speaks during a press conference on Quincy Plaza outside the Dirksen Federal Building on June 30, 2020.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times, Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The new indictment alleges that Chicago native Brandon Miller, a soldier at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, conspired with soldiers Jarius Brunson and Demarcus Adams to buy guns in Kentucky and Tennessee and supply Miller’s associates here, the Chicago Sun-Times previously reported.

Miller instructed Brunson and Adams to buy guns and give them to him to sell to his Chicago contacts. They bought at least 90 guns, officials said. The soldiers’ involvement in the alleged conspiracy was made public in charges filed last year. The new indictment leveled charges against alleged Gangster Disciples street gang members in Chicago.

Guns the soldiers sold in Chicago were used in the March 26, 2021, mass shooting at a party in the 2500 block of West 79th Street that left one man dead and seven wounded.

Another was used in the killing of Gregory Jackson III on Jan. 28, 2021, at a barbershop in the 1900 block of South State Street, court records show. Jackson was an associate of the popular rapper G Herbo.

During his press conference Friday, Garland cited a federal effort to combat gun violence launched in key areas of the country last year, including Chicago. A crucial goal was to link law enforcement in cities like Chicago, where the violence occurs, with counterparts in regions where guns first begin to make their way into the hands of criminals.

The case highlighted Friday involved law enforcement from Chicago, Tennessee and Iowa, among other agencies.

“Gun violence can be a problem that is too big for any one community, any one city or any one agency to solve,” Garland said Friday. “That is why our approach to disrupting gun violence and keeping guns out of the hands of criminals rests on the kind of coordination that you see here today.”

Lausch said cases like the one announced Friday “have a tremendous impact” not only on those who are charged but on other gang members.

“What they see is that they will be held accountable,” Lausch said.

De Tineo touted the “strong and effective partnerships” that helped uncover the alleged gun pipeline.

“This is not just a job to us,” de Tineo said. “It is a calling to make our communities safer, better and stronger.”

merlin_99756594.jpg

First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter speaks at a press conference.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Carter said the operation “has direct ties to some of our most pressing public safety concerns.”

“What this demonstrates is how the fight to stop gun trafficking, and decrease violence, is a national issue,” he said.

Contributing: Frank Main

Next Up In Crime
Four men murdered over seven hours Friday in Chicago — the latest a fatal shooting on West Side
Teen charged with murdering 2 men rode Divvy to, from crime scene, prosecutors say
Charges filed after police exchange gunfire with suspect in Pullman
Man, 61, shot dead in South Shore
Madigan’s defense team has mountain of evidence to review in months ahead
Chicago sees a drop in homicides and shootings, but carjackings and other crimes are up from year ago
The Latest
IMG_4910.jpg
White Sox
White Sox’ Dallas Keuchel tagged for seven runs in Cactus League start
Zack Collins, MattFoster among White Sox roster cuts
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_104918896.jpg
News
Provident Hospital unveils new MRI machine
With high-resolution images and quicker results, the MRI machine will be especially helpful in identifying cancers disproportionately affecting Black patients.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart speaks at news conference in 2021. Dart’s office said Friday that officials had “sought help” from the FBI after an internal investigation into ghost payrolling involving sheriff’s officers.
Metro/State
FBI investigating ghost payrolling at Cook County Sheriff’s office
The sheriff’s office said the probe began as an internal investigation and officials “sought help” from the FBI.
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 
The opening of Reserve Management Group’s metal-shredding facility on the Southeast Side is held up by a broad environmental analysis being conducted by the city.
Environment
Metal shredder appeals permit denial, hearing set
The owner of the rebranded General Iron will ask an administrative judge to overturn City Hall’s rejection of its bid to open on the Southeast Side.
By Brett Chase
 
A shooting left one man dead and another hurt March 17, 2022, in Humboldt Park.
Crime
Four men murdered over seven hours Friday in Chicago — the latest a fatal shooting on West Side
The murders happened in in Gresham, South Shore and the Austin neighborhoods.
By David Struett
 