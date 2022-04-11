Suspect’s gun goes off during arrest in Woodlawn but no one hit

A suspect’s gun went off during an arrest by Chicago police Monday in Woodlawn, but no one was hit.
Officers were placing the person into custody about 8:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 67th Street when the weapon accidentally discharged, according to police.
No one was struck by the gunfire, police said. The officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with cuts to their hands.
The person was taken into custody and was in good condition at St. Bernard Hospital. It wasn’t immediately clear why they were initially arrested.
Further details were not immediately released.
Chicago cops face firing 5 years after man was ‘pistol-whipped,’ shocked with Taser during gun arrest
The Latest
The employees, who conducted a short walkout last year, say the company has broken some promises, while El Milagro cites “lies” coming from “outside agitators.”
Tres empresas empezarán a alquilar 1,000 patinetes cada una justo fuera del centro. El Ayuntamiento también dejará que Lyft, operador del sistema de bicicletas compartidas Divvy, añada 1,000 patinetes a sus 230 estaciones de carga del centro.
El cargo contra Solís alega que accedió a aceptar contribuciones de campaña entre julio y septiembre de 2015 a cambio de enmiendas a una ordenanza de zonificación solicitada por un inversionista anónimo.
Hace cuatro años, Wilson ganó 13 de los 18 distritos negros y terminó en cuarto lugar.
Van Ness invites readers along for a journey across 11 educational chapters involving queer history, body shaming and impostor syndrome.