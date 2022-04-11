The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 11, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Suspect’s gun goes off during arrest in Woodlawn but no one hit

The officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with cuts to their hands.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Suspect’s gun goes off during arrest in Woodlawn but no one hit
A Chicago police officer was shot Oct. 18, 2021, in Lincoln Park.

Sun-Times file photo

A suspect’s gun went off during an arrest by Chicago police Monday in Woodlawn, but no one was hit.

Officers were placing the person into custody about 8:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 67th Street when the weapon accidentally discharged, according to police.

No one was struck by the gunfire, police said. The officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with cuts to their hands.

The person was taken into custody and was in good condition at St. Bernard Hospital. It wasn’t immediately clear why they were initially arrested.

Further details were not immediately released.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago cops face firing 5 years after man was ‘pistol-whipped,’ shocked with Taser during gun arrest
Second Elgin mass shooting victim dies
5 people killed and 21 others wounded, including 11-year-old girl, in weekend shootings in Chicago
Man struck by hit-and-run driver while running from gunfire in Portage Park
Man, 79, and woman found shot to death in bedroom of Uptown apartment
6 shot, 1 fatally, during gathering in Elgin
The Latest
El Milagro worker Luis Olivo addresses fellow picketers last September at a company location at 3050 W. 26th St.
Business
El Milagro workers cite raises, but say abuses continue
The employees, who conducted a short walkout last year, say the company has broken some promises, while El Milagro cites “lies” coming from “outside agitators.”
By David Roeder
 
A line of Lime scooters deployed in an earlier test program. Lime and three other companies will each put 1,000 scooters on Chicago streets next month. All 4,000 scooters, like these, have a lock built in so they can be secured to a sign or tree between rentals.
La Voz Chicago
4,000 patinetes eléctricos llegan a las calles de Chicago en mayo
Tres empresas empezarán a alquilar 1,000 patinetes cada una justo fuera del centro. El Ayuntamiento también dejará que Lyft, operador del sistema de bicicletas compartidas Divvy, añada 1,000 patinetes a sus 230 estaciones de carga del centro.
By Fran Spielman
 
_Solis.jpeg
La Voz Chicago
El ex concejal Danny Solís es formalmente acusado de soborno
El cargo contra Solís alega que accedió a aceptar contribuciones de campaña entre julio y septiembre de 2015 a cambio de enmiendas a una ordenanza de zonificación solicitada por un inversionista anónimo.
By Jon Seidel
 
Willie Wilson at a news conference last month at his Loop condo, where he discussed the second of his gasoline giveaways.
La Voz Chicago
Willie Wilson se une a la carrera para la alcaldía 2023
Hace cuatro años, Wilson ganó 13 de los 18 distritos negros y terminó en cuarto lugar.
By Fran Spielman
 
Jonathan Van Ness attends the world premiere of “Cats”&nbsp;in 2019 in New York City. Van Ness has written his second book.
Books
‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness hopes readers will ‘Love’ the journey in his new book
Van Ness invites readers along for a journey across 11 educational chapters involving queer history, body shaming and impostor syndrome.
By USA TODAY
 