The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Crime News Chicago

3 children in car uninjured after driver is fatally shot and crashes in Little Village

The children — 3, 6, and 8 — and the man were stopped at a red light on Cermak Road Wednesday morning when a vehicle pulled up and three people inside opened fire, police said.

David Struett By David Struett
   
SHARE 3 children in car uninjured after driver is fatally shot and crashes in Little Village
The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Constance Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.&nbsp;

Sun-Times file photo

Three young children were uninjured after gunmen opened fire into their car and killed the driver, causing him to crash into a Little Village cellphone store Wednesday morning.

The children —3, 6, and 8 —and the man were stopped at a red light in the 2300 block of West Cermak Road at 5:35 a.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and three people inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man, 30, was shot in his chest and crashed into T-Mobile store at Cermak and Western Avenue as he tried to drive away.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The children inside the car were uninjured.

Police said no one was in custody.

Also Wednesday morning, several people were hurt in a serious crash about three miles south in Gage Park. Paramedics took five people to hospitals —two of them in serious condition —after a four-vehicle crash at 51st Street and Western Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot after fight inside home in Washington Heights
11-year-old girl among 6 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday
11-year-old girl and a man shot in Humboldt Park alley
Boy, 16, and woman wounded in separate shootings minutes apart on Northwest Side
Ex-Ald. Danny Solis’ secret deal with feds goes public
Smollett drops new song declaring his innocence while he fights his conviction
The Latest
Walker Gosa (left), Kash Gustafson (thumbs up) and Mason Mitton joyfully pose with their 48-pound flathead catfish before release on the Rock River. Provided photo
Sports
Big fish, kids & gateways: Big flathead catfish caught & released from the Rock River latest example
Here’s the saga of Walker Gosa, 6, Kash Gustafson, 7, and Mason Mitton, 7, wrangling in a really big flathead catfish from the Rock River with joy.
By Dale Bowman
 
Police_Tape_1.jpg
Crime
Man fatally shot after fight inside home in Washington Heights
About 2:10 a.m., the 25-year-old was inside a home in the 1500 block of West 94th Street, when he began to fight with a male he knew.
By Jermaine Nolen
 
Chicago firefighter on the scene of house fire in Belmont Cragin in January 2019.
Gresham
Person found dead with gunshot wound after fire breaks out in house in Gresham
The 49-year-old man was found on the first floor of a residence in the 7900 block of South Elizabeth Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
image_from_ios.jpg
Chicago
Man killed, 2 others seriously hurt in West Side porch collapse
The collapse happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago fire officials.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I still cry over baby I gave up 45 years ago
Birth mother has suffered depression and yearns for a connection with the adult child, who isn’t interested.
By Abigail Van Buren
 