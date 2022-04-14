The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Family seeks answers after father left in coma after beating, carjacking near Chinatown

Jin Yut Lew remains in a coma and may have permanent brain damage after he was attacked and discovered on a sidewalk by a street cleaning crew near the Dan Ryan Expressway last Thursday.

David Struett By David Struett
   
SHARE Family seeks answers after father left in coma after beating, carjacking near Chinatown
Jin Yut Lew

Jin Yut Lew

GoFundMe

A family in Chinatown is reaching out for help after their father was found brutally beaten and “left for dead” after a carjacking last week.

Jin Yut Lew remains in a coma and may have permanent brain damage after he was attacked and discovered on a sidewalk by a street cleaning crew near the Dan Ryan Expressway last Thursday, family said in an online fundraiser.

Police said the 61-year-old was found “incoherent and bleeding from the head” in the 2500 block of South Princeton Avenue. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Lew’s family was unaware of the attack and reported him missing and his vehicle stolen. Two days later, family discovered he was hospitalized at Stroger Hospital. Detectives then began investigating the attack as a carjacking, police said.

Family said Lew had been struck with a blunt object on his head and face. He was “carjacked, robbed, brutally beaten and left for dead,” family said in the fundraiser post.

In a statement, a family spokesman said: “Taking personal property is one thing, but now they are being progressively more violent toward victims. This needs to stop. City leaders need to do something about it and find and punish those responsible.”

Lew immigrated to the U.S. in the early 1980s and “worked tirelessly since to support his family here and in China,” Lew’s sons Richard Lew and Alford Lew said in the online fundraiser.

“As a father, he provided all he could to ensure my brother and I got a good education. In the Chinese restaurant community, he was a well respected head chef who over 40 years gave many new immigrants their first starts and trained them in his kitchen. Many of these colleagues went on to be restaurant leaders across Chicago.”

Family said they’re worried he won’t be able to cook again.

“The road to recovery will be long and we are asking for help to assist with the medical bills, physical therapy, and home care that this tragic incident will incur,” family said.

Next Up In Crime
Man charged in Uptown double murder
8 shot, 3 fatally Wednesday in Chicago
Teen boy, 15, shot in Woodlawn
3-year-old child taken in stolen vehicle in South Loop, found safely near Union Station
Video shows cop shooting man in head in Grand Rapids, Mich.
City Hall may seek to intervene in Danny Solis case, claiming to be victim
The Latest
For an athlete, surgery is typically the treatment for a torn or ruptured Achilles tendon. But, for most people, new research suggests that surgery might not usually be needed.
Exercise Well
For weekend warriors, most Achilles tendon ruptures heal as well without surgery, study finds
Research published by the New England Journal of Medicine found only slight differences in recovery after a year whether patients had surgery or nonsurgical treatment.
By Maria Cheng | AP
 
Wilson Yard senior home, 1032 W. Montrose Ave.
Crime
Man charged in Uptown double murder
Ocie Banks Jr., 33, was arrested Tuesday after police identified him as the man who shot and killed Sheila Banks, 61, and Ocie Banks Sr., 79, Chicago police said.
By David Struett
 
Chicago firefighter on the scene of house fire in Belmont Cragin in January 2019.
Gresham
Person found dead with gunshot wound after fire breaks out in house in Gresham
The 49-year-old man was found on the first floor of a residence in the 7900 block of South Elizabeth Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Seven people were shot, one fatally, March 7, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
8 shot, 3 fatally Wednesday in Chicago
Three men were killed in separate shootings hours apart.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was found dead Feb. 21, 2022 at Columbia College Chicago.
Crime
Teen boy, 15, shot in Woodlawn
The teen boy was walking about 2:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 