Police make arrest in killing of man, 71, across the street from grade school in Chinatown

“Pray for hope and healing for his family and the children who were rocked and shaken by today,” Chris Javier, a church deacon, said during a candlelight vigil.

Chicago police were questioning a suspect Wednesday morning in the fatal shooting of a 71-year-old man as he walked in Chinatown, across the street from an elementary school.

Officers made the arrest about two miles from where Woom Sing Tse was gunned down around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West 23rd Place, according to police.

Surveillance video obtained by WGN-TV shows Tse, dressed in a hooded coat, walking down the sidewalk as a silver car pulls up and the driver opens fire. Tse falls and the driver gets out, walks up to the curb and fires again, according to the video and police.

The driver sped off but was arrested on Jackson Boulevard near the Kennedy Expressway. Police said a gun was recovered.

Tse was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting happened around recess time at Haines Elementary School, where parents said their children heard the gunfire.

“She was outside for recess when she heard the shots,” Michael White said of his daughter. “She was nervous, scared like any other kid would be. It’s sad.”

Tuesday evening, members of the Chinese Christian Union Church gathered for a candlelight vigil at the scene of the shooting.

“You just never expect it to happen to people that you know,” said Chris Javier, a deacon who said Tse’s family are members of the church. “Pray for hope and healing for his family and the children who were rocked and shaken by today.”

