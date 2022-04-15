The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 15, 2022
15-year-old boy shot in Englewood

The teen boy was walking down the street about 5:15 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Halsted Street when someone fired shots.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Englewood Friday afternoon.

The teen boy was walking down the street about 5:15 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Halsted Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the arm and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

