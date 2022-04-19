The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Driver struck by gunfire crashes into Lawndale bus shelter

The shooting happened early Tuesday on Roosevelt Road, police said.

David Struett By David Struett
   
SHARE Driver struck by gunfire crashes into Lawndale bus shelter
Five people were injured in a crash Apr. 14, 2022, on the Dan Ryan.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot while driving and crashed into a bus shelter in Lawndale on the West Side early Tuesday.

He was eastbound in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone opened fire from a white Dodge Charger around 1 a.m., Chicago police said.

The man, 38, was struck in his chest and arm, and crashed into a bus shelter, police said. He exited his vehicle and entered a business, where someone applied a tourniquet, police said.

Paramedics responded and took the man to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The suspect’s vehicle was last seen going north on Kedzie Avenue.

Police reported no arrests.

Next Up In Crime
1 killed, 5 wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago
Man fatally shot during argument in West Garfield Park
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Uptown
No federal charges against Jason Van Dyke, U.S. Attorney John Lausch announces
Evanston man stabbed sister to death during fight over chores: police
Former Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Tony Ragucci charged with taking thousands in secret payments
The Latest
A CTA rider wearing a mask
Transportation
Masks still required on Metra and CTA despite federal judge’s ruling to strike down national mask mandate
The ruling prompted many airlines and airports swiftly began repealing their requirements that passengers wear face coverings.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Vegetable “noodles,” such as these made from spiralized zucchini, are one alternative to traditional pasta.|
Eat Well
Traditional pasta alternatives serve up lighter, often healthier options
Our collective penchant for pasta has redefined noodles as we know them in a market that’s exploding with novel varieties made from veggies, beans, lentils, seaweed, mushrooms and more.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Tucker Cunningham (left) with his first spring gobbler, taken with calling help from Sam Reese. Photo provided by Dana Andreoli
Sports
A little help from friends on bagging first spring gobbler leads to Turkey of the Week
Tucker Cunningham bagged his first spring gobbler, with help from friends, to earn Turkey of the Week.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Girlfriend fumes as smoker reneges on his offer to quit
She hates the smell and worries about his health, but the man struggles with anxiety and claims kicking the habit will send him over the edge.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
An Atlantic pollock sits on ice at the Portland Fish Exchange in Portland, Maine. Shortcomings in import regulations mean Russian-caught pollock, salmon and crab are likely to enter this country through China despite a U.S. ban on Russian seafood imports.
Consumer Affairs
The ‘Alaska’ pollock in your McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish could be fueling Russia’s war on Ukraine
The U.S. banned Russian seafood imports to keep from fueling the Russian war machine. But Russian fish still come in via China. The U.S. doesn’t check, though it could.
By Joshua Goodman|AP
 