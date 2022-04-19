Driver struck by gunfire crashes into Lawndale bus shelter

A man was shot while driving and crashed into a bus shelter in Lawndale on the West Side early Tuesday.

He was eastbound in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone opened fire from a white Dodge Charger around 1 a.m., Chicago police said.

The man, 38, was struck in his chest and arm, and crashed into a bus shelter, police said. He exited his vehicle and entered a business, where someone applied a tourniquet, police said.

Paramedics responded and took the man to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The suspect’s vehicle was last seen going north on Kedzie Avenue.

Police reported no arrests.

