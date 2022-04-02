The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 2, 2022
Man killed after argument in Palmer Square

The man, 22, was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of North Bingham Street when two males opened fire after an argument, police said.

By Mohammad Samra
   
A 17-year-old boy was shot March 27, 2022 in Lawndale.

A man was shot and killed April 1, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed Friday night after an argument in Palmer Square on the Northwest Side.

The man, 22, was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of North Bingham Street about 11:30 p.m. when two males opened fire after an argument, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

Two people have been killed in the Logan Square community area — which includes Palmer Square — so far this year, according to Sun-Times data. Last year, the community had one homicide over the same period.

