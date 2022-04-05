The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man facing child pornography charges suspected of recording more than 100 minors at YMCAs in Chicago and Niles

Michael Porter, 55, is accused of making the recordings between 2006 and 2020 in locker rooms and bathroom and shower stalls.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man facing child pornography charges suspected of recording more than 100 minors at YMCAs in Chicago and Niles
Michael Porter

Michael Porter

FBI

A Chicago man facing federal child pornography charges is suspected of recording videos of more than 100 children between the ages of 5 and 17 at YMCAs in Chicago and Niles, the FBI disclosed Tuesday.

Michael Porter, 55, is accused of making the recordings between 2006 and 2020 in locker rooms and bathroom and shower stalls at the High Ridge YMCA at 2424 W. Touhy Ave. and the South Shore YMCA at 6330 S. Stony Island, both in Chicago, and the Leaning Tower YMCA at 6300 W. Touhy Ave. in Niles.

Porter would sometimes leave a recording device in his gym bag and place it where it could capture children showering or in a locker area, the FBI said. He would also make recordings from bathroom or shower stalls.

The new details were released eight months after Porter was charged in federal court with using minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct and surreptitiously recording them.

When he was arrested last summer, federal agents seized four hard drives, a cellphone, and a laptop computer that contained pornographic images of children.

The FBI said it is now trying to identify victims who were recorded by Porter. ”We believe that there may be over 100 victims ranging from ages 5 to 17 captured on recordings,” the FBI said in a statement.

Anyone with information can contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Next Up In Crime
$25K reward offered in armed robbery of USPS letter carrier on South Side
Cops release photos of suspect and car wanted in University Village murder
Chicago police release photos of car in hit-and-run that seriously injured teen in North Austin
What Chicagoans think about police, and what that means for public safety in our city: Arne Duncan
Person fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
Second juvenile charged in murder of 70-year-old woman in Hegewisch
The Latest
A healthcare professional administers an injection of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center.
Coronavirus
Some people seem unable to catch COVID, scientists are trying to figure out why
They hope that what they find might help others. ‘By studying how human genetics works against COVID, there may be evidence for therapeutics,’ one researcher says.
By USA TODAY
 
A surveillance photo of four males robbing a USPS letter carrier last November in Park Manor.
Crime
$25K reward offered in armed robbery of USPS letter carrier on South Side
The suspects wore ski masks when they confronted the letter carrier Nov. 22 in Park Manor.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_89660368.jpg
Education
Racist dating video at Lincoln Park H.S. sparks difficult conversations among CPS students
“A huge misconception that a lot of kids have is that racism is just a joke,” said Alexa Avellaneda, a junior at Lincoln Park. “It’s not a joke. It’s bigotry. And it can really harm someone’s mental health.”
By Susie An and Adriana Cardona-Maguigad
 
Police say this vehicle and person are wanted in the murder of Darius Teague on Oct. 17.
Crime
Cops release photos of suspect and car wanted in University Village murder
They are wanted in the murder of Darius Teague on Oct. 17 in the 1000 block of West 14th Street, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
City workers carry body bags with six partially burnt bodies found in the town of Bucha on April 5, 2022, as Ukrainian officials say over 400 civilian bodies have been recovered from the wider Kyiv region, many of which were buried in mass graves.
Columnists
Russian lies mirror our own
Like all chronic liars, the Russians don’t really believe their own fabrications about atrocities in Ukraine.
By Neil Steinberg
 