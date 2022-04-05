$25K reward offered in armed robbery of USPS letter carrier on South Side

The U.S Postal Service is offering a reward up to $25,000 for tips leading to the arrests of four people for robbing a letter carrier at gunpoint last year on the South Side.

The suspects wore ski masks when they confronted the carrier around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 22 in the 7700 block of South Champlain Avenue in Park Manor, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The suspects, men around 18 to 20 years old, fled in a newer model Jaguar F-Pace SUV.

Anyone with information was asked to callinvestigators at (877) 876-2455.