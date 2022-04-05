The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Crime News Chicago

$25K reward offered in armed robbery of USPS letter carrier on South Side

The suspects wore ski masks when they confronted the letter carrier Nov. 22 in Park Manor.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE $25K reward offered in armed robbery of USPS letter carrier on South Side
A surveillance photo of four males robbing a USPS letter carrier last November in Park Manor.

A surveillance photo of four males robbing a USPS letter carrier last November in Park Manor.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

The U.S Postal Service is offering a reward up to $25,000 for tips leading to the arrests of four people for robbing a letter carrier at gunpoint last year on the South Side.

The suspects wore ski masks when they confronted the carrier around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 22 in the 7700 block of South Champlain Avenue in Park Manor, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The suspects, men around 18 to 20 years old, fled in a newer model Jaguar F-Pace SUV.

Anyone with information was asked to callinvestigators at (877) 876-2455.

A surveillance photo of four males robbing a USPS letter carrier last November in Park Manor.

A surveillance photo of four males robbing a USPS letter carrier last November in Park Manor.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Next Up In Crime
Cops release photos of suspect and car wanted in University Village murder
Man facing child pornography charges suspected of recording more than 100 minors at YMCAs in Chicago and Niles
Chicago police release photos of car in hit-and-run that seriously injured teen in North Austin
What Chicagoans think about police, and what that means for public safety in our city: Arne Duncan
Person fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
Second juvenile charged in murder of 70-year-old woman in Hegewisch
The Latest
A healthcare professional administers an injection of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center.
Coronavirus
Some people seem unable to catch COVID, scientists are trying to figure out why
They hope that what they find might help others. ‘By studying how human genetics works against COVID, there may be evidence for therapeutics,’ one researcher says.
By USA TODAY
 
merlin_89660368.jpg
Education
Racist dating video at Lincoln Park H.S. sparks difficult conversations among CPS students
“A huge misconception that a lot of kids have is that racism is just a joke,” said Alexa Avellaneda, a junior at Lincoln Park. “It’s not a joke. It’s bigotry. And it can really harm someone’s mental health.”
By Susie An and Adriana Cardona-Maguigad
 
Police say this vehicle and person are wanted in the murder of Darius Teague on Oct. 17.
Crime
Cops release photos of suspect and car wanted in University Village murder
They are wanted in the murder of Darius Teague on Oct. 17 in the 1000 block of West 14th Street, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Michael Porter
Crime
Man facing child pornography charges suspected of recording more than 100 minors at YMCAs in Chicago and Niles
Michael Porter, 55, is accused of making the recordings between 2006 and 2020 in locker rooms and bathroom and shower stalls.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
City workers carry body bags with six partially burnt bodies found in the town of Bucha on April 5, 2022, as Ukrainian officials say over 400 civilian bodies have been recovered from the wider Kyiv region, many of which were buried in mass graves.
Columnists
Russian lies mirror our own
Like all chronic liars, the Russians don’t really believe their own fabrications about atrocities in Ukraine.
By Neil Steinberg
 