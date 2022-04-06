The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Former Madigan chief of staff asks judge to toss portions of his perjury indictment

The motion from Timothy Mapes’ attorneys also gives the slightest additional peek at what took place in front of the grand jury that was looking into Michael Madigan. The former speaker has since been charged with racketeering conspiracy.

Jon Seidel By Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Former Madigan chief of staff asks judge to toss portions of his perjury indictment
Timothy Mapes, former chief of staff for ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, listens to lawmakers debate at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill.

Timothy Mapes, former chief of staff for ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, spent “multiple hours” before the grand jury on March 31, 2021, fielding more than 650 questions “concerning issues that were at least three years, or more, old,” according to his lawyers.

Seth Perlman/AP file

The former longtime chief of staff to then-House Speaker Michael Madigan wants a judge to toss part of his perjury indictment, arguing that key questions he fielded in front of a federal grand jury were ambiguous and that some of his allegedly false answers were “literally true.”

The motion from Timothy Mapes’ attorneys also gives the slightest additional peek at what took place in front of the grand jury that was looking into Madigan. The former speaker has since been charged with a racketeering conspiracy.

Mapes’ attorneys filed their motion last week under seal “out of an abundance of caution.” But prosecutors during a hearing Tuesday said there was no need to do so. U.S. District Judge John Lee ordered the document unsealed, and it became public Wednesday morning.

Related

The document says Mapes spent “multiple hours” before the grand jury on March 31, 2021, fielding more than 650 questions from two federal prosecutors “concerning issues that were at least three years, or more, old.” Along the way, prosecutors showed him an order from U.S. District Chief Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer that granted him immunity, as well as a “memo” Mapes wrote to himself about a meeting he had with FBI agents in Springfield in 2019.

Prosecutors characterized it as an “interview” over coffee, according to the document.

But Mapes’ attorneys say prosecutors “did not otherwise attempt to refresh Mr. Mapes’ memory on any topic through showing him documents or other material.”

The attorneys argued that certain questions posed to Mapes — to which he allegedly gave false answers —were ambiguous. In one lengthy question, a prosecutor asked, in part, whether Madigan confidant Michael McClain “acted as an agent for Mr. Madigan in any respect” or “took direction from Mr. Madigan.”

Mapes replied, “I don’t know who you would go to other than Mr. Madigan and Mr. McClain. Mr. Madigan, if he had people do things for him like I did things for him, was —didn’t distribute information freely.”

McClain also faces charges as a result of the feds’ probe, including in the indictment against Madigan.

Mapes’ lawyers complained that the words “agent” and “took direction from” in the feds’ question were vague. They also complained that the prosecutor “did not ask the obvious follow-up — what did Mr. Mapes mean when he said that he “did things for [Madigan]?”

“Instead, the prosecutor asked a series of questions about Mr. Madigan’s desire to keep a ‘close circle of information’ with confidants,” the attorneys wrote. “Mr. Mapes confirmed his understanding of how Mr. Madigan shared information with others, including Mr. McClain: ‘Any discussions about private — private discussions with Mr. Madigan were always private between him and the other person in the room.”

Mapes’ attorneys also said that Mapes gave “literally true” answers when he said “I don’t recall” in response to questions about whether McClain performed tasks for Madigan in 2017 or 2018, or whether he could remember anyone describing work or assignments McClain performed for Madigan.

“While the government may point to certain recordings in which Mr. McClain and Mr. Mapes talked after Mr. Mapes’ retirement in 2018, none of those recordings demonstrate that Mr. Mapes was lying on March 31, 2021, when he said he could not recall in response to vague questions about ‘tasks,’ ‘assignments,’ and ‘work’ from two to four years earlier.”

Mapes served as Madigan’s chief of staff from 1991 until June 2018, when he was ousted amid a string of damning harassment allegations. Federal prosecutors then leveled perjury and attempted obstruction of justice charges against him in May 2021.

Next Up In Crime
Two men killed in separate shootings within minutes in Back of the Yards, Far South Side
Gary police searching for woman whose car was found crashed, abandoned on I-65
4 people killed, 5 others wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago
81-year-old woman, her daughter and son found shot to death inside Morgan Park home
Senate Democrats take aim at carjackings in latest anti-crime proposals
Man, 20, faces murder charge after victim dies days after Austin shooting
The Latest
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
Crime
Two men killed in separate shootings within minutes in Back of the Yards, Far South Side
An 18-year-old was killed near the Concordia Place Apartments on 130th Street, police said. Twenty minutes later, another man was killed on Loomis Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Vikings’ Doug Sutherland (top) closes in on Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler in a 1977 game. Sutherland died Tuesday at age 73.
NFL
Former Vikings defensive lineman Doug Sutherland dies at 73
Sutherland replaced defensive tackle Gary Larsen after he retired, and became part of a feared defensive line that featured Pro Football Hall of Famers Alan Page and Carl Eller, and Jim Marshall.
By Associated Press
 
Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) speaks during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021.
City Hall
Ray Lopez running for mayor; City Council critic to give up seat to challenge Lightfoot
No Chicago City Council member ever has been elected mayor. Two acting mayors — Michael Bilandic and Eugene Sawyer — were picked by council colleagues after mayors died in office. Both later lost special elections to fill those vacancies.
By Fran Spielman
 
Ariana Taylor
News
Gary police searching for woman whose car was found crashed, abandoned on I-65
Ariana Taylor was the registered owner of the car found Sunday. Police searched with dogs and a helicopter but did not find her.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mike Thomas’ planer board found by Dale Rehus. Provided photo
Outdoors
A Board-Way Show: The improbable journey of a planer board, Waukegan to DuSable Harbor; plus Stray Cast
Mike Thomas had a planer board drop into heavy seas off Waukegan last summer and it was found by Dale Rehus Sunday inside DuSable Harbor; plus the Stray Cast.
By Dale Bowman
 