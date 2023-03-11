Chicago Corruption Trials
A series of high-profile federal trials are set to challenge old-school, Chicago-style politics through mid-2024.
ComEd Bribery Trial
In the first trial, four power players are accused of trying to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to benefit ComEd. The four have pleaded not guilty, and their trial is likely to explore the line between legal lobbying and criminal activity.
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said releasing the recordings to the public would “sensationalize the trial more than we want.”
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber noted that “emphasizing the history of corruption and election fraud that marked the early years of the machine could prejudice defendants.”
The wiretapped conversation was contained in a 126-page proffer filed late Tuesday by prosecutors in anticipation of the March 6 trial of Madigan confidant Michael McClain and three others, all accused of trying to bribe the former speaker of the Illinois House to benefit ComEd.
Mike Madigan ally Michael McClain complained to ex-speaker’s son about people ‘offended’ by favors, new filing reveals
Michael Madigan’s son Andrew has not been accused of wrongdoing. But his name was made public Thursday as allegedly taking part in a conversation tied to his father’s bribery charges.
Madigan is now one of the most significant politicians in Illinois history ever to face criminal charges, despite having left office more than a year ago.
Feds expand case against Madigan to include alleged scheme with AT&T Illinois, which will pay $23 million fine
Two major utilities serving Illinois residents have now been charged as a result of the yearslong investigation centered on Madigan.
“If you defund the police, how are they gonna do their jobs?” Wilson asked.
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber presides over both cases, which had been scheduled for back-to-back trials this year. The ComEd case involves former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s co-defendant, Michael McClain.
Madigan’s comments may not exactly find a place in the Chicago corruption lexicon, but most of the words previously attributed by the feds to Madigan are far more flat.
The four were accused of arranging for the ex-House speaker’s associates and allies to get jobs, contracts and money in order to influence Madigan as key legislation worked its way through Springfield.
Lawyers for the four close to Michael Madigan say their indictment fails to allege a necessary “quid pro quo.” Instead, they argue it “loosely strings together an assortment of events over a ten-year period of time.”
Jay Doherty’s lawyer questioned Thursday if grand jurors considered whether the jobs at issue in ComEd scandal were “bona fide” or in the “usual course of business.”
Madigan resigns state House seat ‘at peace with my decision’ — and with power to handpick his successor
As 13th Ward committeeperson in the Cook County Democratic Party, Madigan has 56% of the weighted vote that will decide who replaces him in the House.
Madigan confidant, others plead not guilty in bribery case as GOP leader floats bid for speaker’s gavel
House GOP leader Jim Durkin said he had 45 of the 60 votes required to become speaker, and he said he planned to appeal to 15 “reform-minded” Democrats in an unlikely bid to get them to support his ascension to speaker.
Named in the indictment are Madigan friend Michael McClain, ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore as well as former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and Jay Doherty, the ex-president of the City Club.
