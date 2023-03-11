The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 11, 2023

Chicago Corruption Trials

A series of high-profile federal trials are set to challenge old-school, Chicago-style politics through mid-2024.

ComEd Bribery Trial

In the first trial, four power players are accused of trying to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to benefit ComEd. The four have pleaded not guilty, and their trial is likely to explore the line between legal lobbying and criminal activity.

merlin_97896156.jpg
Michael Madigan
Secret recordings of Madigan, allies won’t be released beyond courtroom, judge rules
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said releasing the recordings to the public would “sensationalize the trial more than we want.”
By Jon Seidel
 
merlin_96107936.jpg
Michael Madigan
Judge blocks ‘Chicago machine’ expert from testifying in trial of 4 accused of Madigan bribes
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber noted that “emphasizing the history of corruption and election fraud that marked the early years of the machine could prejudice defendants.”
By Jon Seidel
 
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan
Politics
Madigan quipped that his associates ‘have made out like bandits’ from ComEd deals, feds say
The wiretapped conversation was contained in a 126-page proffer filed late Tuesday by prosecutors in anticipation of the March 6 trial of Madigan confidant Michael McClain and three others, all accused of trying to bribe the former speaker of the Illinois House to benefit ComEd.
By Jon Seidel
 
In this 2007 photo, then Rep. Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, center, was sworn in as state House speaker in Springfield. From left are daughter and former state Attorney General Lisa Madigan; son Andrew Madigan; daughter Nicole Madigan; and wife, Shirley Madigan.
Politics
Mike Madigan ally Michael McClain complained to ex-speaker’s son about people ‘offended’ by favors, new filing reveals
Michael Madigan’s son Andrew has not been accused of wrongdoing. But his name was made public Thursday as allegedly taking part in a conversation tied to his father’s bribery charges.
By Jon Seidel
 
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan parks in the garage at his Southwest Side home Wednesday afternoon.
Michael Madigan
Former House Speaker Michael Madigan indicted in political corruption probe
Madigan is now one of the most significant politicians in Illinois history ever to face criminal charges, despite having left office more than a year ago.
By Jon SeidelTim Novak, and 3 more
 
Illinois’ former Speaker of the House Mike Madigan speaks during a committee hearing on the Southwest Side to decide who will take over as state representative in the 22nd House District seat, a position held by Madigan since 1971, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
Michael Madigan
Feds expand case against Madigan to include alleged scheme with AT&T Illinois, which will pay $23 million fine
Two major utilities serving Illinois residents have now been charged as a result of the yearslong investigation centered on Madigan.
By Jon Seidel and Alex Degman | WBEZ
 
The outside of the ComEd Training Center in Chicago.
ComEd Scandal Timeline: Key events and people
A look at some of the key players involved in the case and the trial, and a timeline of key events leading up to it, as outlined in court records.
Willie Wilson announces his run for Mayor of Chicago at his condo in the loop, Monday, April 11, 2022.
Elections
Wilson endorses Vallas, cites concerns about tax hikes, Johnson cutting police budget
“If you defund the police, how are they gonna do their jobs?” Wilson asked.
By Fran Spielman
 
U.S. Attorney John Lausch announcing the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan on March 2.
News
ComEd bribery case might not go to trial until 2023 — thanks to R. Kelly
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber presides over both cases, which had been scheduled for back-to-back trials this year. The ComEd case involves former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s co-defendant, Michael McClain.
By Jon Seidel
 
Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan
Michael Madigan
Mike Madigan quipped ‘maybe I’ll take the appointment’ while pushing for ally to join ComEd board
Madigan’s comments may not exactly find a place in the Chicago corruption lexicon, but most of the words previously attributed by the feds to Madigan are far more flat.
By Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles
 
merlin_96034324.jpg
Michael Madigan
Federal judge declines to toss charges against Michael Madigan’s inner circle
The four were accused of arranging for the ex-House speaker’s associates and allies to get jobs, contracts and money in order to influence Madigan as key legislation worked its way through Springfield.
By Jon Seidel
 
Madigan.jpg
Chicago Corruption Trials
Madigan’s inner circle challenges bribery indictment, points to ‘fatal’ gaps
Lawyers for the four close to Michael Madigan say their indictment fails to allege a necessary “quid pro quo.” Instead, they argue it “loosely strings together an assortment of events over a ten-year period of time.”
By Jon Seidel
 
Doherty_11XX20_01.jpg
Crime
Lawyer for ex-City Club president attacks bribery indictment, calls feds’ theory ‘shaky at best’
Jay Doherty’s lawyer questioned Thursday if grand jurors considered whether the jobs at issue in ComEd scandal were “bona fide” or in the “usual course of business.”
By Jon Seidel
 
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, on the House floor at the Capitol in Springfield in 2003.
Michael Madigan
Madigan resigns state House seat ‘at peace with my decision’ — and with power to handpick his successor
As 13th Ward committeeperson in the Cook County Democratic Party, Madigan has 56% of the weighted vote that will decide who replaces him in the House.
By Rachel Hinton
 
merlin_91306691.jpg
Michael Madigan
Madigan confidant, others plead not guilty in bribery case as GOP leader floats bid for speaker’s gavel
House GOP leader Jim Durkin said he had 45 of the 60 votes required to become speaker, and he said he planned to appeal to 15 “reform-minded” Democrats in an unlikely bid to get them to support his ascension to speaker.
By Jon Seidel and Rachel Hinton
 
House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Crime
Madigan confidant and ex-ComEd CEO charged with bribery in lobbying scheme
Named in the indictment are Madigan friend Michael McClain, ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore as well as former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and Jay Doherty, the ex-president of the City Club.
By Jon SeidelMark Brown, and 2 more
 
Most Read
Decorated vet’s last stand: FBI agent wants Supreme Court to make VA stop shortchanging veterans on GI Bill benefits
Dear Abby: Now that Mom has dementia, sisters tell me to ‘get over’ her failings
Dear Abby: I want to break up with boyfriend, but he needs me
Dispute heats up between pickleball players and parents and kids at North Side park
Mourners gather for funeral of slain Chicago Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso. ‘We’re here to say goodbye to a hero.’