The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 1, 2023

USA vs. Timothy Mapes

Timothy Mapes served for decades as the chief of staff to then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. He is accused of perjury and attempted obstruction of justice for an alleged bid to block the feds’ Madigan investigation.

Timothy Mapes, former chief of staff for ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, listens to lawmakers debate at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill.
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Ex-top aide to Madigan kept the former House speaker’s lawyer informed about meeting with FBI agents, prosecutors say
Details about the case against Timothy Mapes were revealed in a 65-page document filed by prosecutors early Tuesday morning, four weeks ahead of Mapes’ trial on perjury and attempted obstruction of justice charges.
By Jon Seidel
 
Timothy Mapes Tim Mapes Illinois politician chief of staff
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Madigan’s ex-chief of staff wants judge to block feds from playing roughly 100 recordings at perjury trial
Defense attorneys also revealed the FBI tried to convince Tim Mapes to work as a “confidential witness” during a meeting in Springfield in February 2019. Mapes “politely declined.”
By Jon Seidel
 
Timothy Mapes, former chief of staff for ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, listens to lawmakers debate at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill.
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Judge says he won’t toss portions of perjury indictment against Madigan’s ex-chief of staff
The ruling from U.S. District Judge John Kness keeps the trial of Timothy Mapes on track for Aug. 7.
By Jon Seidel
 
Former Illinois State Sen. Terry Link, D-Vernon Hills, who admitted underreporting his income for four years to avoid paying his share of state and federal income taxes, has collected $200,000 from his state pension. Seth Perlman / Associated Press
Politics
Why some ex-Illinois lawmakers convicted or accused of crimes get to keep their pensions
Illinois has paid out millions in pension payments to former legislators who have admitted criminal wrongdoing or are awaiting trial.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ Chicago
 
Timothy Mapes, former chief of staff for ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, listens to lawmakers debate at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill.
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Former Madigan chief of staff asks judge to toss portions of his perjury indictment
The motion from Timothy Mapes’ attorneys also gives the slightest additional peek at what took place in front of the grand jury that was looking into Michael Madigan. The former speaker has since been charged with racketeering conspiracy.
By Jon Seidel
 
Tim Mapes, longtime chief of staff to former House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Crime
Madigan’s longtime chief of staff pleads not guilty during arraignment on perjury indictment
The charges against Timothy Mapes brought federal prosecutors closer than ever to Michael Madigan, who has been implicated in a bribery scheme involving ComEd but has not been charged. He denies wrongdoing.
By Jon Seidel
 
Mapes.jpg
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Grand jury charges former Madigan chief of staff Tim Mapes with perjury, obstruction of justice
The charges bring the feds closer than ever to Madigan, who has not been criminally charged and denies wrongdoing. It also lifts the curtain slightly on a grand jury drilling deep into Illinois politics.
By Jon Seidel and Rachel Hinton
 
Then House Speaker Mike Madigan’s chief of staff, Tim Mapes, left, in 2007; Speaker Mike Madigan, right, in 2017.
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Mike Madigan’s former chief of staff sought to ‘motivate workers through fear,’ state report finds
Some of Maggie Hickey’s harshest criticisms were of Tim Mapes, who became Madigan’s chief of staff in 1991; most of those interviewed, she said, “agreed that Mr. Mapes commonly threatened people’s jobs or reminded them that they were dispensable.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
madigan_aide_vacation_payout_77122860_e1530045336825.jpg
Madigan aide ousted in #metoo mess to get $130K for unused vacation, sick days
By John O’Connor | Associated Press
 
eopmadigan_cst_xxxx_48445773_e1528331003802.jpg
If ‘Speaker’s office is a locker room,’ can Madigan stay in the game?
By Tina Sfondeles and Stefano Esposito
 
More Stories
Most Read
Could a drastic change in Atlantic Ocean currents leave Chicago high and dry? Yes
Illinois Gaming Board says it plans to revoke Cicero diner’s gaming license
Cubs song tucked away for 6 decades will be performed outside Wrigley Field
A new school year means new education laws on the books
Mom loses daughter in West Side mass shooting, second child to be shot to death. ‘That was my number one fear.’