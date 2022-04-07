Two brothers in Lyons face charges after mother, sister found buried in backyard

Two brothers are facing charges after their mother and sister were found buried in the backyard of their southwest suburban home last year.

The bodies were uncovered in August after police conducted a well-being check at the home in the 3900 block of Center Avenue, police said.

The brothers allegedly told police they buried their mother in the yard in 2015 after their sister pushed her down a flight of stairs. Two years later, they also buried their sister after she died of COVID-19, they allegedly told police.

Their father died in a hospital in 2017, according to police.

When the bodies were discovered, police took the brothers into custody but released them without charges. At the time, police said they faced potential felony charges for illegally burying the bodies.

The causes of death were listed “undetermined” by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Officials were expected to release the names of the brothers and detail the charges at a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lyons Village Hall.

