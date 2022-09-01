The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 1, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Family describes attack outside 95th Street Red Line station. ‘I don’t feel safe in my community and that sucks’

Police said a group of 10 people began beating a teenager. As the mother and daughter intervened, people in the group began to fight them too, police said.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Family describes attack outside 95th Street Red Line station. ‘I don’t feel safe in my community and that sucks’
The 95th Street station was rebuilt in recent years to better handle the massive amount of bus traffic needed to serve commuters who are headed farther south.

The 95th Street station

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Lura Irvine had a bad feeling about a group of 10 young adults on the Red Line train she was riding earlier this week.

As she headed downtown Monday to pay for her daughter’s next semester at Harold Washington College, a woman sitting next to her said she had seen the group before.

“The lady said they ride from 95th all the way to downtown, picking on people and robbing people,” Irvine said. “I said I was glad they weren’t on my car.”

On the ride back, Irvine was attacked by the group, along with her daughter and godson. Her daughter Kenya suffered a fractured nose, her godson a black eye and deep cut to his hand.

Her daughter is now too scared to ride the CTA and wonders how she will commute to school and finish her last semester. And Irvine is frustrated that police haven’t arrested anyone in the group that seems to act with impunity on a transit system plagued with crime.

Before the attack, Irvine had been relieved to see the group get off the train one stop before her downtown. But she saw them again on the return trip back to Roseland. At the 95th Street station, Irvine was playing a game on her phone, waiting for a bus with her daughter and godson when her daughter tapped her shoulder.

“She says, ‘Momma, look,’ and I noticed they were fighting my godson,” Irvine said.

Police said the group of 10 people began beating the teen. As Irvine and her daughter intervened, people in the group began to fight them too, police said.

“We’re like pretty much playing tug of war back and forth” with my purse, Irvine said. She managed to call 911 during the struggle. Then she noticed blood on her daughter’s face.

“My daughter’s face was so bloody, I immediately dropped everything and went over to her,” she said.

She placed herself between her daughter and the attackers and pleaded, “Wait, wait, what’s wrong? If there’s anything we did to you guys, don’t harm us.

“I hear so much about people getting hurt and shot, in that moment I thought my life was gone,” she said.

Police eventually arrived and the group ran off. The ordeal replayed in Irvine’s mind as she slept that night. She thought about the CTA employee who apologized for not intervening. The employee said she was scared for her own life.

“Maybe CTA needs to find someone more capable of doing their job. You could at least call the police,” Irvine said.

A CTA spokesman contended that a transit agency employee had called police who responded within minutes. CTA training directs its employees to call police for any attack and not to not intervene directly, the spokesman said.

The CTA said it was doing everything it could with Chicago police to arrest the people involved, including providing surveillance video of the crime.

The attack left Irvine feeling helpless.

“As a parent you want to protect your kid at all costs, but in that situation it felt like I didn’t have the power,” Irvine said.

Irvine’s daughter now wonders how she’ll finish her last semester at City Colleges of Chicago. She’s considering taking a Metra train downtown instead of the CTA.

“I was just going downtown to be a college student and I was assaulted and robbed,” said Kenya Merrills. “We can’t be our first responders. We can’t take weapons to defend ourselves on the CTA.”

Irvine wondered why police and the CTA haven’t taken action and arrested anyone in the group that seemed to be causing so much trouble.

The day after the attack, as she met reporters at the 95th Street Red Line to describe what happened, she witnessed another assault, possibly by the same group of people.

In that attack, two people used pepper spray to try to rob a woman walking across the street, police said.

“I don’t feel safe in my community and that sucks,” Merrills said. “I don’t understand, especially since the mayor said they’d be putting more security on the Red Line.

“I saw no security. It really sucks that you can’t protect yourself, and the people you’re relying on can’t protect you,” she said.

Next Up In Crime
Murders and shootings in Chicago were down again in August, but carjackings and CTA crime remained higher than last year
Former CPS dean of students charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old student
Prisoner escapes from police car on Eisenhower Expressway by kicking out window
Retired Chicago cop shot 6 times trying to stop robbery at Englewood currency exchange, officials say
R. Kelly says ‘I’m not going to testify’ as federal trial nears its end
Teen charged in 11 South Side carjackings, 9 on same day
The Latest
McEnroe_1001_R.jpg
Sports Saturday
John McEnroe can be serious, and Showtime doc proves it
Autobiographical film looks back at his tutelage under a relentless father, his domination of tennis in the ’80s and his regrets about his personal life
By Richard Roeper
 
Workers add a mural to the Mahalia Jackson Court located at 79th and State streets. A monument dedicated to Jackson will be unveiled Friday.
Honoring Black History
Statue of ‘Queen of Gospel’ Mahalia Jackson to be unveiled at memorial plaza in Chatham
Jackson died in 1972, but her legacy lives on. The longtime Chicago resident is said to have influenced the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech after she performed at the March on Washington in 1963.
By Mariah Rush
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Murders and shootings in Chicago were down again in August, but carjackings and CTA crime remained higher than last year
At least 66 people were murdered in the city last month, down from 80 a year ago. And at least 384 people were shot compared to 475 last August.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cooper Roberts
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park mass shooting victim Cooper Roberts struggles with memory
The 8-year-old boy’s brain function is a concern after he experiences memory loss and shows issues with fine motor skills, his family said.
By Brett Chase
 
White Sox starter Johnny Cueto was the winning pitcher Thursday.
White Sox
After players only meeting, White Sox defeat Royals, take series
Johnny Cueto pitched 5 1⁄3 innings of one-run ball and Andrew Vaughn and AJ Pollock hit home runs for the White Sox.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 