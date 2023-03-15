Mailing meth from California to sell in Chicago: 6 charged with meth trafficking via Postal Service

Six men, including five from Chicago, shipped methamphetamine from Sacramento, California, and sold it in and around Chicago, according to federal prosecutors.

Stephen Jenkins, 44, Daniel Heise, 40, Donald Grenier, 61, Jose Hernandez, 45, William Koch, 36, and Keith McCormick, 51, are all charged with drug trafficking, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago.

Jenkins, Heise, Grenier, Hernandez and Koch are from Chicago, and McCormick, who is also known as Keith Lopez, is from Sacramento, prosecutors said. Heise is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm.

From February 2022 to February 2023, McCormick shipped parcels containing methamphetamine via U.S. Postal Service from Sacramento to Chicago at the direction of Jenkins and Heise, prosecutors said.

Law enforcement officials said they recovered more than 200 parcels containing suspected methamphetamine and identified the drug in at least 10 of the packages, including in packages intended for Grenier, McCormick, Koch, Hernandez and Heise.

Jenkins and Heise, along with other members of the organization, shipped drug proceeds back to McCormick via FedEx and UPS, prosecutors said.

