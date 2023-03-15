The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Mailing meth from California to sell in Chicago: 6 charged with meth trafficking via Postal Service

Drug was shipped from California and sold around the Chicago area, prosecutors say.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Mailing meth from California to sell in Chicago: 6 charged with meth trafficking via Postal Service
Federal prosecutors have charged six men with mailing methamphetamine from California to Chicago.

Federal prosecutors have charged six men with mailing methamphetamine from California to Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

Six men, including five from Chicago, shipped methamphetamine from Sacramento, California, and sold it in and around Chicago, according to federal prosecutors.

Stephen Jenkins, 44, Daniel Heise, 40, Donald Grenier, 61, Jose Hernandez, 45, William Koch, 36, and Keith McCormick, 51, are all charged with drug trafficking, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago.

Related

Jenkins, Heise, Grenier, Hernandez and Koch are from Chicago, and McCormick, who is also known as Keith Lopez, is from Sacramento, prosecutors said. Heise is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm.

From February 2022 to February 2023, McCormick shipped parcels containing methamphetamine via U.S. Postal Service from Sacramento to Chicago at the direction of Jenkins and Heise, prosecutors said. 

Law enforcement officials said they recovered more than 200 parcels containing suspected methamphetamine and identified the drug in at least 10 of the packages, including in packages intended for Grenier, McCormick, Koch, Hernandez and Heise.

Jenkins and Heise, along with other members of the organization, shipped drug proceeds back to McCormick via FedEx and UPS, prosecutors said.

Next Up In El Chapo
How West Side bust led the feds to ‘El Chapo’
‘El Vicentillo,’ El Chapo’s ex-logistics guru, was a cartel big shot since teens
With El Chapo in jail, DEA and Mexico focus on other cartels with Chicago ties
Ex-Chicago FBI boss: DEA agent’s El Chapo book ‘fiction’ regarding key meeting
El decomiso en el Oeste de Chicago que llevó a los federales a ‘El Chapo’
Another ‘El Chapo’ lieutenant pleads guilty in federal court in Chicago
‘El Chapo’ lieutenant seeks only a decade in prison, rather than life, citing torture after capture
The Latest
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
Chicago police issue alert after 10 armed robberies in Brighton Park, Back of the Yards over less than two hours
The robberies occurred between 6 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, often just two blocks apart. In each case, two to four robbers approached people on the street at gunpoint.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
tbs_tp_086640.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Boston Strangler’: Keira Knightley puts in the work as reporter on the trail of a killer
Period-piece specialist visits the more recent past in gast-moving crime drama about murders in the 1960s.
By Richard Roeper
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Why won’t friend ever allow me to pick up the check?
The beneficiary of all this generosity feels like a charity case — and hesitates to order anything expensive.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
merlin_94970885.jpg
‘Motive’ Podcast
How a gun violence spike in 2016 created a movement of Chicagoans that is still building
Over the last six years, support for community-based violence prevention has swelled in Chicago. It started with a “really shocking and enormous” increase in shootings.
By Patrick Smith | WBEZ
 
Ms. Lauryn Hill (shown during her 2018 concert at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park) is scheduled to headline Ravinia on June 17.
Music
Ms. Lauryn Hill, Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Brandi Carlile among Ravinia’s 2023 lineup
The summerlong music festival also features a six-week residency by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and concerts by Jethro Tull, Buddy Guy, Boys II Men, Santana and more.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 