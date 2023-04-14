The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 14, 2023
Shooting at Austin business kills 1, wounds another

A gunman entered a bar in the 5400 block of West Madison Street and opened fire into a crowd just after 8 p.m., police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday night at a bar in Austin..

A gunman entered the bar, in the 5400 block of West Madison Street, and opened fire into a crowd just after 8 p.m. Chicago police said.

One person, whose age was not known, was shot twice in the stomach. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

A 65-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police.

Police said the suspect was dressed in all black. 

No arrests were reported.

