Chicago teachers head back to school

Teachers hurried into Blaine Elementary School on the North Side Tuesday morning, eager to get out of the cold but reluctant to talk about the bitter dispute between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools.

“I’m just glad to be back,” said one teacher, who would not give her name.

It was much the same at McCutcheon Elementary, where teachers either declined to comment or referred questions to the school’s union representative.

Teachers were back in their classrooms for the first time in a week after the union’s house of delegates voted 389-226 Monday night to suspend the work action. The CTU’s 25,000 members are expected to vote later this week on whether to approve the agreement.

Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Wednesday.

CPS didn’t offer to reinstate a threshold for district-wide school closures and didn’t agree to an opt-out testing program, two of the union’s most prominent demands. The district also didn’t agree to return to classrooms Jan. 18 as the union had planned.

But officials did offer to increase testing at all schools to at least 10% of their student population. Students registered for testing would be randomly selected each week. All staff would be offered testing this week.

Though the district stuck with an opt-in testing program, it committed to working with the CTU to increase student testing and vaccination to 100% by Feb. 1. CPS would establish phone banks where staff would help call parents. About 20% of students are signed up for testing.

When it came to individual school closures, CPS compromised with the CTU and agreed to shut down a building for at least five days if 30% or more of its teachers are absent for two consecutive days because of positive cases or quarantines, and if substitutes can’t get the absences under 25%. A school would also close if 40% of its students were quarantining.

CPS didn’t guarantee the missed days would be made up at the end of the year, leaving CTU members without assurances they would be paid.