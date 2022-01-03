 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Teachers at South Side school planning to teach remotely on first day back after winter break

The CTU says they are worried about the safety of students and staff at Park Manor Elementary School, following a COVID-19 outbreak just before the winter break.

By Stefano Esposito
Stacy Davis Gates, vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union, speaks during a press conference outside Joseph Jungman Elementary School in Pilsen to call for “safety, equity and trust in any school reopening plan” on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday morning, Jan. 18, 2021.
Stacy Davis Gates, CTU’s vice president, said teachers at Park Manor are teaching remotely “because there is zero evidence that this school community is ready to reopen.”
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Teachers at one South Side elementary school planned to work remotely Monday with the Chicago Teachers Union getting set to vote later this week on a districtwide plan to keep members out of schools.

Park Manor Elementary School, 7037 S. Rhodes Ave., was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak just before winter break, the union says. Staff at the school volunteered during the break to distribute district-supplied, take-home tests to students only to learn that those tests were faulty, the union said.

Stacy Davis Gates, CTU’s vice president, said teachers at Park Manor are teaching remotely “because there is zero evidence that this school community is ready to reopen.”

The union has complained for months that the district hasn’t done enough to ensure in-person learning is safe during the pandemic. The district says it is closely following the protocols from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some city charter schools decided to conduct virtual learning this week because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The district has said “there are no plans to transition the entire district to remote learning.”

On Tuesday, the CTU plans to call a meeting of its House of Delegates, elected members who represent their schools, to discuss a citywide action. The union will also hold an electronic vote of its members on whether they approve of working remotely without CPS permission. If both are in favor, the union plans to take action and do so starting Wednesday, demanding better COVID-19 safety protocols, including increased testing and access to better masks.

