CTU makes some concessions in latest proposal to CPS, but holds firm on opt-out testing for COVID-19

The Chicago Teachers Union has made a new proposal to Chicago Public Schools to hold remote classes most of next week and return to in-person classes the following Tuesday, terms the union believes will “get students back to learning safely.”

The union appeared to make concessions in some of its demands announced Saturday, though it’s unclear whether Mayor Lori Lightfoot would back down from her refusal of remote learning next week.

And on perhaps the thorniest issue, coronavirus testing, the CTU is still calling for an opt-out program that would widely increase student participation in virus screening, but which the mayor called “morally repugnant” earlier in the week. Though the CTU dropped its call for all students to be tested before they return for in-person classes.

The union convened its House of Delegates, made up of nearly 800 school representatives, to discuss the proposal Saturday morning before publicly releasing the details.

CTU leaders said in a statement the “comprehensive proposal addresses all outstanding issues between the CTU and the mayor, would end Lightfoot’s lockout and land hard safety protections for students and staff for the rest of the school year.”

CPS and City Hall representatives didn’t immediately say whether they had received the proposal. Lightfoot and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said in a statement Friday that negotiations “remain productive but must be concluded this weekend.”

The district had told principals earlier in the day that Monday’s classes would be canceled, and many let their school communities know. But later in the evening the city left the possibility open that an agreement could be reached in time to get kids back in school “hopefully on Monday. We know families need to plan ahead and we will be sending additional communication over the weekend with a status update regarding classes on Monday.”

The CTU’s new proposal calls for teachers to report to buildings this Monday to distribute laptops to families, then teach remote classes from their schools Wednesday through the end of the week. In-person school would resume the following Tuesday after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

The union kept its demand for last year’s threshold, based on COVID-19 metrics, that would trigger district-wide school closures. Under current circumstances, the city’s test positivity rate would have to fall below 10% for schools to reopen. As of Friday, that rate was over 21%. CPS has previously rejected this demand.

The proposal adopted the district’s idea for a metric tied to staff and student absences to close individual schools but made a tweak. CPS had proposed 40% of staff or 50% of students absent because of COVID-19 would lead to a school shutdown. The union is proposing 25% staff absences (and 20% in schools with 100 or more employees) or 30% of student absences in elementary schools and 25% in high schools.

On testing, the CTU maintained its demand for an opt-out testing program, which would default to all students registered for testing and parents notified with an ability to opt out. In the proposal, at least 10% of the students and educators registered for testing would be randomly selected for screening every week. The union wants the program to start Jan. 18.

Lightfoot has argued opt-out testing, which dozens of other Illinois districts and more nationwide have been administering this school year, is “morally repugnant” because she didn’t want to “rob” parents of the right to decide for themselves whether their kids should get tested for the virus. Parents should sign forms affirming their written consent to testing, she said, rather than be notified and have a chance to take their child out of the program.

The CTU also proposed that every school should have a supply of take-home COVID-19 tests for students with symptoms or staff who request one. Every staff member would be required to test negative before returning to classes. And each school would create a contact tracing team to help the district report cases and identify close contacts.

The union also asked for K95 masks for staff and students, reinstating the online health screener for schools to use if they choose — two demands CPS said this week it’ll meet.

And the union asked for the lost instructional days during this dispute to be made up at the end of the school year with no CTU members losing pay.