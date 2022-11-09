The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Elections News Politics

Last Republican standing lands on his feet in County Board race, but control of other former GOP seat still up in the air

Before his reelection was certain, Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison said he was saddened by Democratic dominance of the County Board. “I don’t believe that either party should ever have complete control,” he said Tuesday night. “There has to be checks and balances in government.”

By  Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
   
SHARE Last Republican standing lands on his feet in County Board race, but control of other former GOP seat still up in the air
Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison at his Election Night Party on Tuesday.

Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison at his Election Night Party on Tuesday.

Manuel Martinez / WBEZ

Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison, the lone incumbent Republican seeking to keep his seat on the County Board, won his reelection bid Wednesday with the concession of Democratic challenger Dan Calandriello.

Morrison’s victory ensures there will be at least one Republican on the 17-member Cook County Board of Commissioners.

“I’m proud of the race that we ran,” the Palos Park Republican told a WBEZ reporter Tuesday evening as the once packed crowd inside a banquet hall in southwest suburban Orland Park thinned out.

Morrison, who also doubles as head of the Cook County GOP, shared the party with Republican 6th Congressional candidate Keith Pekau, who had hoped but failed to unseat Democratic Rep. Sean Casten.

Despite an apparent victory Tuesday night, Morrison said he was saddened for the county, as it appeared that Democrats would continue to dominate the County Board.

“I don’t believe that either party should ever have complete control,” Morrison said. “There has to be checks and balances in government.”

The entire County Board plus its president, Toni Preckwinkle, was on the ballot, though several commissioners either did not run again or couldn’t because they lost in the June primary.

Preckwinkle handily won her own reelection, and told WBEZ’s Reset Wednesday that her win was a reflection of the Democratic Party’s focus on issues county residents care about. That included, she said, the pilot basic income program she championed and mental health initiatives.

She also defended her calls for criminal justice reform after Democrats won campaigns in which Republicans frequently tried to use policy changes, such as the end of cash bail in Illinois, which is scheduled to be phased out next year.

“I think we’re committed to a criminal justice system that is both more fair and more just and doesn’t penalize people for poverty, or reward people for affluence,” Preckwinkle said.

Democrats have long dominated the County Board. Heading into the election, there were only two Republican commissioners to 15 Democrats. Morrison was the only incumbent Republican on the ballot. The other Republican commissioner, Peter Silvestri, did not run for re-election.

The Republican seeking to replace Silvestri, Matt Podgorski, continues to be neck-and-neck in the 9th District with Democrat Maggie Trevor.

When asked by a Chicago Sun-Times reporter whether the County Board’s lack of Republican voices limits dissent, Preckwinkle countered that it’s Republicans who are limiting opposing views.

“I definitely believe in dissent. But … we’re at a moment in history in which the Republican Party has committed itself to election denial, committed itself to denying women comprehensive health care, committed itself to a very definite narrow definition of who is an American,” Preckwinkle said on Reset.

“I mean, if you listen to some of the Republicans, you would think that anyone who is not a native born white Christian is not an American. I mean, what kind of nonsense is that?”

“The Democratic Party has always, at least in my lifetime, stood for inclusion. … That inclusion is religion, it’s race, it’s gender identity. It’s … women’s ability to control their own bodies,” Preckwinkle said. “And I wish there were more people on the Republican side who shared what I believe are reasonable positions on those subjects. And there aren’t.”

The County Board oversees one of the largest counties in the U.S. With a roughly $8 billion budget, the county operates a jail, Circuit Court system and vast public health network that is a destination for people who are low-income or don’t have health insurance.

Preckwinkle won her fourth four-year term, and she was buoyed by a remap that changed commissioners’ district boundaries in an effort to strengthen her Democratic foothold, while the suburbs have shifted more blue.

Preckwinkle, who also is head of the Cook County Democratic Party, had sought to defeat Morrison, flip Silvestri’s seat blue, and protect two sitting Democratic commissioners who ran for re-election.

Commissioners begin their new terms on Dec. 5.

Next Up In Elections
Dems feared they might lose their slim majority on Illinois Supreme Court, but ended up extending their control
Dems beating back Republican surge, but control of Congress unclear
Pro-labor constitutional amendment in close race for voter approval
Kwame Raoul declares victory in bid for second term as attorney general
Democrats hold on to majority on Illinois Supreme Court as Judge Elizabeth Rochford declares victory
Last Republican standing ends night still on his feet despite Democratic fight to kick him off Cook County Board
The Latest
GettyImages_1200729975.jpg
Celebrities
Jennifer Aniston says she tried IVF but ‘ship has sailed’ on having a baby
‘I was throwing everything at it,’ says the ‘Friends’ alum, the subject of endless gossip about her chances for motherhood.
By Amy Haneline | USA Today
 
Marie Trzupek Lynch
Business
CEO of Skills for Chicagoland’s Future leaving for human resources job at Morningstar
Marie Trzupek Lynch founded the job placement organization in 2012 and now has it on a national expansion campaign.
By David Roeder
 
Rosetta Scott, 78, in her home on the 1400 block of North Mayfield Avenue in North Austin, where a nonprofit repaired the roof, basement and installed a railing on her front steps.
Afternoon Edition
Chicagoan’s Austin home gets ‘godsend’ repairs, looking back on the 2022 midterms and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
A woman who was an organizer and victim of a vigil that was shot up on Halloween, begins to cry as she speaks to Ald. Jason Ervin before a vigil for the victims of the shooting at West Polk Street and South California Avenue, in the Garfield Park neighborhood, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Other Views
Communities need massive capital investment to combat gun violence
The Sankofa Wellness Village project, set to break ground in 2023 with a center that includes a clinic, exercise facility, early childhood programs, credit union and more, is one example.
By Rev. Marshall E. Hatch Sr. and David Ansell, MD
 
A photo of Bears QB Justin Fields jogging between plays against the Patriots.
Bears
As Bears QB Justin Fields finds his way, where does he go next?
Fields has established a style that showcases his skillset, but it’s just the start. His climb must continue.
By Jason Lieser
 