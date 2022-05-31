The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago

WBEZ Chicago reporter

Kristen Schorsch is a reporter on WBEZ’s government and politics team, where she covers Cook County and public health.

Thousands of abortion rights advocates marched and rallied in downtown Chicago on May 14.
News
Illinois collects data about who gets abortions but keeps race, ethnicity hidden
The data that could help illuminate disparities has never been public here. After a WBEZ inquiry, the state is evaluating whether that should change.
Elma holds hospital bills she received after an emergency surgery. Despite receiving a full discount from the hospital, independent physicians who treated her still billed her thousands of dollars.&nbsp;
Health
Surprise medical bills hit some uninsured hard
Even if a hospital gives a patient a break, they can owe independent doctors at the facility huge sums.
CV_VACCINES_010621_16.JPG
Coronavirus
Loretto Hospital CEO George Miller is out of a job
Miller had overseen the hospital when it was accused of financial mismanagement and mishandling COVID-19 vaccines.
Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, speaks during a news conference in 2021.
Health
Illinois’ top doctor Ngozi Ezike is being wooed to lead a Chicago health system
Sinai Chicago on the West and Southwest sides is looking to hire Ezike.
Chicago ambulances are once again taking patients to Insight Hospital in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood after being turned away for a year.
Health
Chicago Fire Department ambulances are once again taking patients to Insight Hospital after being turned away for a year
Those ambulance rides stopped about a year ago — in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic — during a dire nursing shortage in the ER of the Bronzeville hospital, formerly known as Mercy Hospital.
Justin_Kapke_WBEZ_story.jpeg
Coronavirus
These coveted COVID-19 treatments can prevent hospitalizations — but Illinois doesn’t know who’s getting them
After WBEZ inquired about who is receiving the therapeutics, the Illinois Department of Public Health asked pharmacies to track it. “That is a big concern,” said Dr. Arti Barnes, the department’s chief medical officer.
20220202_Snow_Day_mm00049_.jpg
Health
UChicago Medicine wants to build $633 million hospital to treat cancer
The new center would create a more seamless experience for patients who now might have to trek from building to building for everything from doctor visits to chemotherapy to scans, health system officials say.
