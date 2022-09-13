The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Welcome to the ‘hellhole’? Republican Darren Bailey now living in the Hancock to ‘immerse’ himself in the city he disses

Darren Bailey, a downstate farmer and state senator, confirmed he’s living in Chicago at an impromptu news conference Tuesday afternoon. His campaign later confirmed he is renting in the Hancock Center.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
Chicago farmer? Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey speaks to the media about crime in Chicago during a news conference Tuesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

It’s not quite like former Chicago Mayor Jane Byrne moving into Cabrini-Green — but Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey is now living in the John Hancock Center, one of Chicago’s most iconic buildings, to “immerse” himself “in the culture” of a city he’s repeatedly dubbed a “hellhole.”

Bailey, a downstate farmer and state senator, confirmed he’s living in Chicago at an impromptu news conference in the West Loop Tuesday afternoon, at an intersection where two tourists were mugged on Monday.

“We are,” Bailey said when asked if he’s living in Chicago. His campaign later confirmed to the Sun-Times he is renting in the Hancock.

“I want to immerse myself in the culture,” Bailey said of living in a city he’s repeatedly criticized. “You can’t deny there’s problems here. And if we keep denying there’s problems, the problems are going to get worse.

Republican Darren Bailey pauses while speaking to the media in the West Loop on Tuesday afternoon.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“All this whole entire journey, I have immersed myself in the culture of Illinois that I knew nothing about because I know that I must do that, if we’re going to lead this state and make it a great state and a great city that it deserves to be.”

Bailey, who frequently invokes prayer into Facebook fireside chats and founded a downstate Christian school, told reporters, “Chicago is living the purge, when criminals ravage at will and the cops stand down.”

Mayor Jane Byrne and her husband, Jay McMullen, share breakfast at the Cabrini-Green housing project. They moved in for four weeks in 1981.

Kevin Horan/Chicago Sun-Times file

The southern Illinois Republican pinned the crime on Gov. J.B. Pritzker “and his cohorts,” including Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

Bailey has repeatedly called Chicago a “hellhole,” and did so again on Tuesday.

In 2019, he co-sponsored a House resolution to try to separate Chicago from the rest of the state. But those remarks are earning him high marks in many red parts of the state who feel Chicago isn’t representing them.

