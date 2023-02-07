The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
How to watch tonight’s Chicago mayoral forum

All nine candidates running for Chicago mayor are expected to participate in a forum hosted by WTTW on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

By  Katie Anthony
   
All nine mayoral candidates are expected to take part in tonight’s mayoral forum hosted by WTTW.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

With exactly three weeks left until election day, the nine candidates running for Chicago mayor are expected to once again take the stage in a mayoral forum Tuesday night, this time hosted by WTTW.

The station will livestream the forum at 7 p.m. on wttw.com, as well as the PBS/WTTW app, Facebook and YouTube.

WTTW will also air the debate on television at 10 p.m.

Kam Buckner, Jesús “Chuy” García, Ja’Mal Green, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King, Lori Lightfoot, Roderick Sawyer, Paul Vallas and Willie Wilson are all expected to participate in the forum, according to WTTW.

Chicago voters looking for more information on the Feb. 28 mayoral election can check out the Sun-Times and WBEZ election guide, which includes a quiz to find your mayoral match, a tool to explore your ballot, and candidate’s answers to 23 questions on Chicagoan’s minds.

