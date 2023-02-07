How to watch tonight’s Chicago mayoral forum

Elections 2023 products View our complete Voter Guide which includes a mayoral questionnaire, candidate quiz, details on every City Council candidate, ballot info and more: elections.suntimes.com



With exactly three weeks left until election day, the nine candidates running for Chicago mayor are expected to once again take the stage in a mayoral forum Tuesday night, this time hosted by WTTW.

The station will livestream the forum at 7 p.m. on wttw.com, as well as the PBS/WTTW app, Facebook and YouTube.

WTTW will also air the debate on television at 10 p.m.

Kam Buckner, Jesús “Chuy” García, Ja’Mal Green, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King, Lori Lightfoot, Roderick Sawyer, Paul Vallas and Willie Wilson are all expected to participate in the forum, according to WTTW.

