When the polls close in Chicago on Tuesday, the mayoral runoff race won’t be the only result being watched closely by observers across the city. There are also 14 City Council seats up for grabs, which means nearly 30% of the city’s alderpersons will also be decided that evening.

Among the more notable Council runoff races is in the 11th Ward, where Ald. Nicole Lee aims to retain her seat against Chicago Police instructor Anthony Ciaravino in a ward that’s long been dominated by the Daley family and its allies, who continue exerting their influence.

Meanwhile in the 43rd Ward, Ald. Timmy Knudsen — another alderperson appointed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot — looks to survive a runoff against Brian Comer, president of the Sheffield Neighborhood Association.

Those are just two of the 14 races that will decide the composition of the next Chicago City Council. Below, check out ward-by-ward coverage of all the runoff races before the April 4 elections.