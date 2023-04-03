The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 3, 2023
Elections News Politics

2023 Chicago City Council runoff elections: Our coverage of all 14 wards still on the ballot

More than a quarter of the seats in Chicago’s City Council will be determined through runoff elections Tuesday. Find stories below breaking down all 14 races and their respective candidates.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
2023 Chicago City Council runoff elections: Our coverage of all 14 wards still on the ballot
Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in January 2023.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

When the polls close in Chicago on Tuesday, the mayoral runoff race won’t be the only result being watched closely by observers across the city. There are also 14 City Council seats up for grabs, which means nearly 30% of the city’s alderpersons will also be decided that evening.

Among the more notable Council runoff races is in the 11th Ward, where Ald. Nicole Lee aims to retain her seat against Chicago Police instructor Anthony Ciaravino in a ward that’s long been dominated by the Daley family and its allies, who continue exerting their influence.

Meanwhile in the 43rd Ward, Ald. Timmy Knudsen — another alderperson appointed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot — looks to survive a runoff against Brian Comer, president of the Sheffield Neighborhood Association.

Those are just two of the 14 races that will decide the composition of the next Chicago City Council. Below, check out ward-by-ward coverage of all the runoff races before the April 4 elections.

4th Ward: Lamont Robinson vs. Prentice Butler
5th Ward: Tina Hone vs. Desmon Yancy
6th Ward: William Hall vs. Richard Wooten
10th Ward: Ana Guajardo vs. Peter Chico
11th Ward: Nicole Lee vs. Anthony Ciaravino
21st Ward: Ronnie Mosley vs. Cornell Dantzler
24th Ward: Monique Scott vs. Creative Scott
29th Ward: Chris Taliaferro vs. CB Johnson
30th Ward: Jessica Gutiérrez vs. Ruth Cruz
36th Ward: Gilbert “Gil” Villegas vs. Lori Torres Whitt
43rd Ward: Timmy Knudsen vs. Brian Comer
45th Ward: Jim Gardiner vs. Megan Mathias
46th Ward: Angela Clay vs. Kim Walz
48th Ward: Joe Dunne vs. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth
