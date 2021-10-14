‘Explore like a local’ — Open House Chicago returns in person this weekend

Put on your walking shoes and get ready to travel around the city this weekend because Open House Chicago is back in person this year.

The annual event, hosted by the Chicago Architecture Center, features more than 100 sites spread across 30 neighborhoods, North Shore suburbs and Oak Park.

While last year’s open house was virtual, this year historical buildings, repurposed spaces and renovated halls will open to the public Saturday and Sunday.

“The big thing of the weekend is always architecture,” said Hallie Rosen, CAC director of program operations and head of Open House Chicago 2021. “But I think now the theme is really exploring Chicago’s neighborhoods — not only thinking about architecture but thinking in terms of historical context and even cultural contexts.”

Even though things are back in person this year, masks will be required at all indoor locations. Events start at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. both days.

Visitors can start their weekend off on the Far Southwest Side’s Beverly-Morgan Park area, where Chicago’s only castle resides.

The Givins Castle, known to neighbors as the “Irish Castle,” at 10255 S. Seeley Ave. was built in 1887 for $80,000 for Robert C. Givins’ wife.

Today, the castle is home to the Beverly Unitarian Church. The castle will be open all day Saturday.

For a more modern feel, visitors can head over to The Plant at 1400 W. 46th St. This Back of the Yard’s research building is home to 20 small food businesses. Indoor and outdoor farms, beer and kombucha breweries and a bread bakery are some of the businesses inside this former meatpacking plant.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, food production spaces normally closed to the public will be open, and food and drinks made and grown at The Plant will be available for purchase.

But it wouldn’t be Open House Chicago without the return of some favorites, like The Forum in Bronzeville.

According to CAC, the red brick building at 324 E. 43rd St. is Bronzeville’s oldest assembly hall. It was built by and for Black Americans in 1897 and became an epicenter of the Black Metropolis.

“It survived what I call the ‘Dark Days of Bronzeville’, where much of Bronzeville’s commercial life shut down because we’d lost so much of our population and because of all the disinvestment and the lows that affect our community,” said Bernard Loyd, president of Urban Juncture, which owns the building.

Loyd said the building is currently undergoing renovations: since last year’s Open House, the two main roofs have been replaced and now work on windows and the halls are underway.

On Saturday and Sunday, visitors can see the most “iconic” part of the building: Forum Hall.

“It’s just a space that reeks with history,” said Loyd. “When you walk in, you can feel the layers of history. ... Everything from Nat King Cole playing on that stage, major civil rights activities in the space, dances over the decades — all of that has happened in the hall.”

While in Bronzeville, visitors can also use the Open House Chicago mobile app to find self-guided tours. Paths can also be found in Chinatown, Logan Square and Oak Park.

The app, which launched last year, has become an integral part of this year’s event, Rosen said.

“We have less sites than we’ve had in the past, but there’s actually much more to do in a neighborhood once you get there,” she explained. “You can visit a site — or two — and then you could go do a self-guided tour in that neighborhood. If you get hungry or you’re thinking “What else can I do?” we also have another section on the app that’s called ‘Explore like a local.’”

New sites at this year’s events include The Penthouse in Hyde Park and the Pullman National Monument Visitor Information Center, which opened in September.

New self-guided tours through the app include “Obamas in Hyde Park,” which takes visitors through where the Obamas lived in the Kenwood-Hyde Park area, and a Great Chicago Fire tour recognizing the 150th anniversary of the legendary fire.

Chicagoans can continue to use the app after the weekend’s events to find more CAC virtual events taking place all month, such as Tuesday’s “In Case You Missed It: New Buildings From Our Pandemic Year.”

A full list of sites, self-guided tours and upcoming events can be found at openhousechicago.org/sites/.