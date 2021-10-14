The cats are back! Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes back lions to new wildlife center

Let them roar.

The Lincoln Park Zoo is welcoming four new lions to a new $41 million wildlife center, and it’s the first time African lions are back in the zoo since exhibit construction began in 2019.

The lions hail from zoos across the country, and they frolicked about in their new exhibit on Thursday that features temperature-regulated rock formations and sustainably harvested, climbable trees.

“I’m glad they’re on that side of the glass,” said Roxelyn Pepper, who, along with her late husband Richard, provided $15 million for the exhibit and wildlife center.

“They’re pretty cute, and they act here exactly how they act as they do [in the wild].”

The 18,000-square-foot enclosure is the final piece in a $135 million capital campaign that began almost a decade ago. It’s also the new home for male lion Jabari, the head of the pride, and females Zari, Cleo and Hasira, all of whom are half-sisters.

The big cats, each 3 years old, were met with oohs and aahs from Chicagoans. The lions sprinted around the enclosure, jumping on each other and at one point coming right up to the glass to the amazement of the zoo’s young visitors.

And lions actually had a say in the enclosure’s design, as it was modeled using a special app, ZooMonitor, which surveilled the behavior of lions in previous exhibits. The information led designers to add more vertical spaces for lions to perch upon and shaded areas to cool down.

The app is the brainchild of the zoo’s soon-to-be CEO and President Megan Ross, who will in January become the first woman to lead the zoo in its 153-year history.

“We’re so proud to bring all of Chicago here to Lincoln Park Zoo where they can better understand lions, see them up close, feel that connection to nature,” Ross said.

“We know that being connected to nature after these last couple of years with the pandemic really gives you hope. It makes your stress levels go down and we’re so happy to be that oasis.”

In addition to housing the pride of lions, the Pepper Family Wildlife Center houses red pandas, two Canada lynx and a pair of snow leopards. The building, an official Chicago landmark, underwent multimillion-dollar renovations to modernize the facility while maintaining its well-known facade.

Martina Hone, Chicago’s chief engagement officer, called the exhibit a “crown jewel for the city.”

“It’s a chance to see the world through the animals, and to love the animals,” she said.

Hone also touted the zoo’s inclusivity efforts and free admission, which she says is instrumental to ensuring that Chicagoans from all parts of the city can appreciate the lions.

“This is an escape and a place to learn and love and grow,” she said. “I want every child in the city to be able to see it — because they can.”