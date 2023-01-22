WXRT host Lin Brehmer dies at 68

Longtime WXRT-FM (93.1) host Lin Brehmer died Sunday morning at age 68, more than six months after taking a leave of absence for chemotherapy to fight prostate cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we all lost our best friend. Lin Brehmer fought cancer as long as he could,” fellow host Terri Hemmert wrote in a post Sunday morning.

“He passed early this morning, peacefully, with his wife and son by his side,” Hemmert wrote.

Last July, Brehmer announced he was taking a break from the station to undergo chemotherapy. He said he had been undergoing various treatments — including radiation and drug therapies — for “several years.”

Brehmer had been with WXRT for more than three decades, most of them as morning man until he slid to middays in 2020. He’s known for his radio essays called “Lin’s Bin.”

WXRT will celebrate Brehmer’s life Monday at 10 a.m., Hemmert wrote.

“We’ll hold each other up through this heart-breaking time. Lin would want that. Take nothing for granted,” Hemmert wrote.